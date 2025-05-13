Heimar hf.: The Icelandic Competition Authority Raises No Objection to Heimar's Acquisition of Tryggvagata ehf.

Reference is made to the announcement by Heimar hf. ("Heimar" or the "Company"), dated 20 February 2025, regarding Heimar's acquisition of all shares in Tryggvagata ehf. The announcement stated that the transaction was subject to various conditions, including the outcome of due diligence reviews and approval from the Icelandic Competition Authority.

The Icelandic Competition Authority has now notified the Company that it sees no grounds for intervention or further investigation in connection with the acquisition. Consequently, the condition relating to approval from the Competition Authority has been lifted. Work is underway to fulfill the remaining conditions.

Further details regarding the transaction will be disclosed at a later stage as appropriate and in accordance with the Company's statutory disclosure obligations.

For further information, please contact: Halldór Benjamín Þorbergsson, CEO of Heimar hf., tel: +354 821 0001