Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wenn Rendite auf Sicherheit trifft: Warum Almonty Industries plötzlich jeder will!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J0WF | ISIN: IS0000021301 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 15
1-Jahres-Chart
HEIMAR HF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEIMAR HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2025 14:30 Uhr
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Heimar hf.: The Icelandic Competition Authority Raises No Objection to Heimar's Acquisition of Tryggvagata ehf.

Finanznachrichten News

Reference is made to the announcement by Heimar hf. ("Heimar" or the "Company"), dated 20 February 2025, regarding Heimar's acquisition of all shares in Tryggvagata ehf. The announcement stated that the transaction was subject to various conditions, including the outcome of due diligence reviews and approval from the Icelandic Competition Authority.

The Icelandic Competition Authority has now notified the Company that it sees no grounds for intervention or further investigation in connection with the acquisition. Consequently, the condition relating to approval from the Competition Authority has been lifted. Work is underway to fulfill the remaining conditions.

Further details regarding the transaction will be disclosed at a later stage as appropriate and in accordance with the Company's statutory disclosure obligations.

For further information, please contact: Halldór Benjamín Þorbergsson, CEO of Heimar hf., tel: +354 821 0001


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.