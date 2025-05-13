The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology: HKUST Foundation Inaugural Gala Dinner Raises Over HK$35 million to Propel Future Innovation & Talent

NVIDIA Founder & CEO Dr. Jensen Huang's Iconic Leather Jackets Among Gala Highlights Fueling University's Vision

HONG KONG, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A constellation of over 200 influential leaders from academia, industry and philanthropy converged last Saturday at The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) for the spectacular inaugural Gala Dinner celebrating the official launch of the HKUST Foundation. The landmark event, a testament to the community's profound commitment to future innovation and talent, successfully raised over HK$35 million. The remarkable sum, significantly boosted by the iconic leather jackets signed by Dr. Jensen HUANG, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA and a 2024 HKUST Honorary Doctor of Engineering, alongside his generous matching donations, will powerfully advance HKUST's ambitious vision for nurturing world-class talent and pioneering groundbreaking innovation.

Established under the University Council, the HKUST Foundation is envisioned as a vital bridge, uniting a community of supporters who share a common goal: to empower HKUST in its enduring mission to inspire, innovate, and transform. The Gala Dinner marked a pivotal moment, not only celebrating the new chapter but also strengthening existing alliances and forging new partnerships. These collaborations are crucial for enhancing the University's cutting-edge teaching and research capabilities, while enriching our students' educational and career pathways.

A Confluence of Visionaries

The event commenced with a warm welcome from HKUST Council Chairman Prof. Harry SHUM, President Prof. Nancy IP, and HKUST Foundation Chairman Prof. Albert IP, addressing the esteemed Partners and Board Members of the HKUST Foundation and all distinguished guests. The glittering assembly included luminaries such as Dr. LI Ning, Chairman of Viva Group; Dr. the Hon. Vincent LO, Founder and Chairman of Shui On Group and HKUST Honorary Court Chairman; Dr. the Hon. Henry TANG, Chairman of the West Kowloon Cultural District Authority Board; Sir Gordon WU, Chairman and Director of Hopewell Holdings Limited; Dr. Adrian CHENG, Non-Executive Vice-Chairman of the New World Development Company Limited; Mr. YEUNG Fan, Vice-Chairman and General Manager of Glorious Sun Group, and renowned artist Mr. Kenny CHUNG Chun-To. Other senior leadership from HKUST, including Council Vice-Chairman Ms. Edith SHIH, University Treasurer Mr. Stephen YIU Kin-Wah, and Vice-President for Administration and Business and Acting Vice-President for Institutional Advancement Prof. TAM Kar-Yan and members of Council, were also present to mark the historic occasion.

Iconic Donation Pledge Ignites Generosity

A thrilling highlight of the evening was the charity auction and exclusive pledge sessions. Expertly helmed by Ms. JIN Ling, Christie's first "Golden Mallet Award" auctioneer in China, the pledge featured three iconic leather jackets emblazoned with "HKUST" and worn by Dr. Jensen Huang and Prof. Harry Shum - two autographed by Dr. Huang (one featuring a personal message), and a third contributed by Prof. Shum. Other prized items included four rare red wines generously donated by Dr. The Hon. Henry Tang, and an exquisite ink wash painting by celebrated painter Ms. Yvonne CHOW Hau-Yee. All items found enthusiastic new owners and contributed to the night's fundraising triumph.

Demonstrating his profound commitment to nurturing future innovators, Dr. Huang, through the Jen-Hsun & Lori Huang Foundation, magnanimously matched donations generated from his jackets with HK$10 million. This significant contribution will establish the HKUST Top Engineering Scholars Award, which is designed to recognize undergraduate students for exceptional academic performance, leadership, and impactful contributions to the university, as well as PhD students for pioneering research, innovation and academic excellence.

Voices of Vision and Gratitude

HKUST Council Chairman Prof. Harry Shum expressed profound gratitude to all the participants, "It is a distinct honor to celebrate this monumental milestone with our esteemed donors and partners, who share our vision for the future of education, innovation, and societal impact. From a coastal blueprint to a global innovation beacon, HKUST's journey mirrors the power of partnership. The can-do spirit of our faculty, staff and students, as well as the steadfast support of our donors and alumni, have fueled transformative breakthroughs. Together, we are poised to make an even greater impact across Hong Kong, the Mainland, and the world."

HKUST President Prof. Nancy Ip shared her heartfelt appreciation, "HKUST is where curiosity meets impact, where dreams are forged, boundaries are shattered, and breakthroughs are born. Over the last three decades, we have grown into a world-class institution ranked among the top 50 in the world. With the support from all generous donors here and from afar, we are nurturing pioneers who will lead the next wave of scientific and societal breakthroughs. This is just the beginning."

HKUST Foundation Chairman Prof. Albert Ip remarked, "This event celebrates the Foundation's impact and the enduring spirit of collaboration and philanthropy. My deepest thanks to the Organizing Committee, particularly Co-chairman Jennifer Cheng & Terry Tsang, both Council Members, Foundation Partners and Board members, and all patrons and sponsors for making this possible. As Dr. Jensen Huang commended HKUST as the "MIT of Asia", I look forward to welcoming our 100,000-strong alumni base and all who believe in innovation without borders to join us in writing HKUST's next chapter."

An Evening of Memorable Performances and Unity

The Gala Dinner captivated attendees with an array of memorable performances. The University Philharmonic Orchestra, featuring renowned violinist and HKUST Honorary Fellow Ms. Jue YAO delivered a stunning opening. Later, a mesmerizing guzheng duet by Dr. Raymond CHAN and Prof. XU Lingzi blended traditional and contemporary artistry to thunderous applause. The evening culminated in a deeply moving moment as HKUST senior leadership and Foundation Board members led a rousing group rendition of the University Anthem, uniting all present in a powerful celebration of HKUST's indomitable spirit and legacy.

The proceeds from this historic gala will be strategically channeled to advance HKUST's future development through cultivating exceptional talent, spearheading pioneering research, and driving innovation-led initiatives.

