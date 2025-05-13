Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.05.2025
Wenn Rendite auf Sicherheit trifft: Warum Almonty Industries plötzlich jeder will!
WKN: A2PV11 | ISIN: DK0061152170
Frankfurt
13.05.25 | 08:02
5,500 Euro
-5,17 % -0,300
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
13.05.2025 14:12 Uhr
Rovsing A/S: Interim Management Statement covering Q3 2024/25

Finanznachrichten News

Interim Management Statement covering Q3 2024/25

The Board of Directors of Rovsing A/S has today reviewed and approved the Interim Management Statement for the third quarter (1 January 2025- 31 March 2025) of the financial year 2024/25.

Q3 highlights

  • In Q3 2024/25, the revenue amounted to DKK 7.5 million (Q3 2023/24: DKK 9.5 million).

  • EBITDA in Q3 amounted to DKK -0.4 million (Q3 2023/24: DKK 0.8 million).

  • Order intake in Q3 amounted to DKK 9.3 million. During Q3 and to date, the Company signed new contracts for the ESA EnVision mission with prime contractor Thales Alenia Space and a new commercial contract with The Exploration Company for the Independent Software Validation and Verification (ISVV) of the software for their modular & reusable NyX space vehicle. Total order intake in the period January until end of April amounts to DKK 23.6 million.

  • As of today, the Company maintains a healthy and diverse order backlog of DKK 48.3 million, ranging across several different missions and customers in both institutional, military and commercial space, making for a solid foundation for the Company's operations in the coming fiscal year.

  • Management and the Board of Directors have continued to work in line with the updated strategy for Rovsing with the focus on the main themes: Growth, Diversification, Competitiveness, and Investor Relations.

  • During Q3 2024/25, our team has continued to support a wide range of customers, delivering test- and simulation systems, individual products, software solutions, Independent Software Validation & Verification (ISVV) and on-site engineering services. Our team is hard at work delivering projects and milestones to our customers, having shipped several Electrical Ground Support Equipment (EGSE) systems recently and with more to follow during the coming months, across customers and segments.

  • The Company anticipates a high activity level in Q4 and maintains the outlook for 2024/25, with a revenue in the range of DKK 37.0 to 40.0 million and a positive EBITDA in the range of DKK 1.0 to 2.0 million.

Further information:

Hjalti Pall Thorvardarson, CEO. Tel. +45 53 39 18 88. Email: hpt@rovsing.dk


