Midlothian's New, Not So Secret Garden
ACCESS Newswire
13.05.2025 17:02 Uhr
DJB Hospitality: Midlothian's New, Not So Secret Garden

Finanznachrichten News

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / NAPA Kitchen and Wine invites you to indulge in the ultimate spring-to-summer celebration with the debut of its Garden Party Pop-Up, a vibrant and immersive experience that transforms the well-known Midlothian, VA location into a whimsical oasis of greenery, gourmet indulgence, and sparkling libations.

NKW Garden Party featured cocktails

NKW Garden Party featured cocktails
From left to right: CHANDON Spritz, NAPA Soda, Summer Sun, Hibiscus Spritz, Garden Party Lemonade

Set against a stunning backdrop of lush florals and elegant garden-inspired décor, guests are welcomed into a one-of-a-kind escape where every detail is curated for celebration. From the finest in caviar and freshly shucked oysters to refreshing bubbles and signature cocktails featuring CHANDON and Belvedere Vodka, the NKW Garden Party is perfect for those craving a stylish and flavorful escape.

"We really wanted to create a sort of escape from everyday life for those that are looking for the ultimate staycation. From the relaxing atmosphere we've created, and the elevated and refreshing offerings, we believe we've achieved just that. To see our guests just as excited about this as we are has been a joy," said Lauren Barbaro, Chief Creative Officer.

Long considered a delicacy reserved for only the most special of occasions, caviar is making a modern-day comeback. This luxurious treat has become increasingly popular among younger diners, appearing on menus everywhere from upscale eateries to trendsetting cocktail bars. Now, guests at NAPA Kitchen & Wine can experience caviar in a setting that's as chic as it is welcoming.

Whether sipping something sparkling beneath floral canopies or sampling gourmet bites in a relaxed yet refined setting, the NKW Garden Party is your ticket to celebrating the season with style. Reservations are highly encouraged.

About NAPA Kitchen and Wine:
NAPA Kitchen and Wine was conceived by local restauranteur Dennis Barbaro and delivers an elevated selection of West Coast-inspired cuisine and wines from around the world in a laid-back environment inspired by the vineyards of Napa Valley, California. NAPA Kitchen and Wine continues to expand and is always looking for qualified franchisees. For more information about the NKW Wine Club or to become a member, please visit our website or contact us directly. Join us in celebrating the joy of wine and community at NAPA Kitchen and Wine!

Contact Information

Lauren Barbaro
Chief Creative Officer
l.barbaro@djbhospitality.com
804-545-2498 ext. 3

.

SOURCE: DJB Hospitality



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/midlothians-new-not-so-secret-garden-1026514

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
