Rivers are Life Launches Membership Platform & Digital Community to Fuel Global River Conservation Projects

MIDLAND, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Rivers are Life , a network of River Heroes who are invested in the protection of rivers around the world, today announced an all-new River Action membership program and coinciding digital app created as part of their mission to fund 1,000 projects to protect and restore rivers worldwide by 2050.

From small, community-focused initiatives to large, collaborative efforts, Rivers are Life's projects make a positive impact on river ecosystems. The organization's new River Action membership program will allow individuals and partners to contribute to and track impact projects in real time, allowing community members to take action and create lasting change.

The Rivers are Life membership program and app were created to empower individuals to be part of the solution. With a membership of just $6.99/month, you're not just subscribing - you're joining a global community working toward 1,000 river impact projects. Membership dollars directly support real action in three key areas:

Education & Awareness : Projects focused on education and awareness aim to show the importance of our shared river systems and equip people with the knowledge needed to engage in their safekeeping.

Water Quality & Ecosystem Health : Projects focused on water quality and ecosystem health support initiatives to improve, protect, and preserve waterways so that humans, animals, and wildlife can depend on their cleanliness and lasting supply.

Solutions to Address Waste: Projects focused on waste reduction and innovative problem-solving help support diverse efforts to alleviate human impact on natural ecosystems and find innovative solutions to address single-use materials.

"At Rivers are Life, we believe in the power of collective action to protect and restore our world's rivers," said Katie Horning, VP of Marketing at Rivers are Life. "With the launch of our new membership platform and app, we're empowering individuals and communities to make a direct and lasting impact. From supporting local cleanup efforts to driving large-scale conservation initiatives, every member plays a role in safeguarding these vital ecosystems for generations to come."

All membership dollars will support River Action Impact Projects. Current projects include stream sampling to assess the water quality of the Cedar River in Michigan in collaboration with The Little Forks Conservancy, working with the nonprofit Gulf of Alaska Keeper for an Alaskan shore cleanup, and hosting a river conservation event in Big Sky, Montana as part of the Wildlands Festival.

In addition to the membership program, Rivers are Life's new app offers all River Action members exclusive video content, film premieres, project updates, discussion boards, early product releases & discounts, and community voting to help select future projects. Season One of the all-new River Heroes series will premiere on the app with new episodes every Monday, starting on May 19th.

To date, Rivers are Life has funded 62 Impact Projects with the goal of protecting and preserving our world's rivers. Learn more about completed projects at riversarelife.com/impact and become a River Action member at riversarelife.com/join .

SOURCE: Rivers are Life

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/rivers-are-life-launches-membership-platform-and-digital-community-to-fuel-glo-1027106