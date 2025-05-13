Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.05.2025
ACCESS Newswire
13.05.2025 17:14 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TPGinc: Colleen Beers Appointed Chief Commercial Officer at TPG Inc. Powered by Anna

Finanznachrichten News

Seasoned CX Leader to Spearhead Marketing and Growth Initiatives

HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / TPG Inc., powered by Anna, proudly announces the appointment of Colleen Beers as its new Chief Commercial Officer. In this pivotal role, Beers will oversee marketing strategies and corporate growth, reinforcing the company's commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Colleen Beers

Colleen Beers
Chief Commercial Officer

With over 30 years of experience in the customer experience (CX) industry, Beers brings a wealth of knowledge and a proven track record of transformative leadership, with her most recent roles at Alorica as Chief Administrative Officer, President of North America and Europe and Head of Client Services was responsible for transformation, execution and growth globally.

Beers is renowned for her authentic leadership style, emphasising the importance of culture, innovation, and employee empowerment leading organisations to profitable growth. She has been a vocal advocate for integrating AI technologies to enhance human potential, ensuring that technological advancements serve to improve both employee and customer experiences.

"Colleen's extensive network and CX expertise are invaluable assets to our business and Community," said Lisa DeFalco, CEO of TPG. "Her visionary approach to customer-centric growth and her dedication to operational excellence align perfectly with our mission to deliver unparalleled value to our clients. Colleen's appointment is a strategic move for TPG as we expand Anna's market share."

"I'm thrilled to join the TPG team," said Beers. "The company's commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction and solving customer experience issues resonates with my own professional values. I look forward to collaborating with the team to drive growth and deliver exceptional experiences to our clients. TPG has been reinventing the way businesses interact with their customers through front line leadership coaching, QA methodologies, analytics and now powered with Anna®."

About TPG, Powered by Anna®

TPG, powered by Anna®, our conversational intelligence platform powered by the market's only proprietary emotional intelligence LLM, partners with the most recognised global brands to create The Ideal Conversation by assessing customer interactions to drive connections, resolution and loyalty.

Contact Information

Dom Nicastro
Editor in Chief Simpler Media CMS Wire
dnicastro@simplermedia.com

Michelle Hawley
Editorial Director Simpler Media Group
mhawley@simplermedia.com

.

SOURCE: TPGinc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/colleen-beers-appointed-chief-commercial-officer-at-tpg-inc.-powe-1026521

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
