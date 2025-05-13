VirExit Technologies Inc.: VirExit Technologies Accelerates Market Expansion Across Security, Air Purification, and Multi-Niche Consumer Verticals

Company Provides Key Updates on Share Structure Optimization, Exclusive Strategic Agreements, and Active Expansion Across Three Core Verticals Covering Seven Distinct Consumer Niches

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink:VXIT), a company dedicated to delivering innovative, market-driven safety and wellness solutions, today announces a broad update on its accelerating commercial trajectory. With initiatives spanning three core verticals and seven high-growth consumer niches, VirExit is executing a bold expansion strategy designed to scale market presence and unlock long-term shareholder value.

Strategic Partnership Catalyzes VirExit's Expansion into Lucrative Global Markets

VirExit Technologies is poised to finalize a transformative partnership with a leading manufacturer of advanced commercial air and surface purification solutions. The proprietary technology behind this system utilizes a multi-phase, proactive purification method designed to neutralize airborne and surface-level contaminants more effectively than conventional reactive systems. Unlike many traditional solutions that rely on passive filtration or chemical-based agents, this technology delivers continuous, real-time purification that requires minimal maintenance and is adaptable to various environments, creating a significant competitive advantage in performance, scalability, and cost-efficiency.

Comprehensive details of this landmark collaboration will be officially unveiled within the next 7 days, positioning VirExit prominently within a global indoor air quality market projected to reach $22.8 billion by 2028. The partner's proprietary technology provides significant differentiation through superior effectiveness, energy efficiency, ease of maintenance, and scalability, creating a substantial competitive moat compared to existing market alternatives.

In a decisive strategic initiative designed to maximize shareholder returns, VirExit has canceled 55,555,556 shares through the termination of its previous arrangement with Early Ventures Group. This targeted restructuring eliminates prior shared-profit arrangements, enabling VirExit to exclusively benefit from future profits.

VirExit's team is aggressively executing strategic business development, scaling distribution infrastructure, and pursuing additional strategic alliances within this vertical. Investors can expect further announcements within the coming weeks, highlighting specific revenue opportunities and new market penetrations.

Expansion of Exclusive Security Technology Distribution Rights

VirExit remains committed to bringing cutting-edge safety solutions to market. Following a December 2024 amendment, Passive Security Scan, Inc. (PSSI), granted VirExit an extended option for exclusive distributorship in key states, including Washington, Oregon, California, Texas, New York, and New Jersey. To solidify this exclusivity, VirExit is scheduled to complete a purchase of 10 Passive Portals within the next 120 days at a pre-negotiated discount.

The global weapons walkthrough scanner market is projected to grow from $4.9 billion in 2023 to $8.7 billion by 2030. VirExit's Passive Portal distinctly outperforms competitors by combining unmatched detection accuracy, rapid throughput, ease of integration into existing security frameworks, significantly reduced operational costs, and-most critically-its patented zero-radiation scanning technology. This unique feature positions the Passive Portal as a category leader in environments where health, compliance, and safety are paramount. Further detailed announcements on strategic client engagements are anticipated within the next 60 days as VirExit aggressively scales operational and commercial capacities.

Strategic Alignment with Influential Advisory Firm to Accelerate Market Penetration

VirExit Technologies is meticulously dotting i's and crossing t's as it prepares to formally announce details of a strategic agreement with a prominent advisory firm within the very near future. Leveraging this firm's extensive relationships across multiple industries, VirExit will simultaneously launch its security and purification technologies across multiple verticals. Preliminary discussions with high-value potential clients representing substantial commercial contracts are already aligned.

"We are delighted with this strategic alignment," said James Katzaroff, CEO of VirExit Technologies. "This relationship enables VirExit to rapidly enter high-demand sectors with credibility, speed, and a clearly defined pathway to significant revenue streams. Investors should stay tuned as further strategic milestones unfold shortly."

VirExit Strategically Prepares Launch of Diversified Consumer Marketplace Initiative

To further diversify and strengthen revenue streams, VirExit Technologies is preparing to introduce a strategically curated business-to-consumer (B2C) marketplace. This initiative will initially feature approximately 100 carefully selected premium products, targeting multiple high-demand consumer sectors, with further specifics to be unveiled soon. The marketplace is designed around established U.S.-based brands, leveraging domestic fulfillment capabilities to ensure reliable logistics and exceptional customer satisfaction.

Additionally, the marketplace will include a dedicated business-to-business (B2B) portal specifically designed to facilitate client engagement with VirExit's flagship safety and security products. VirExit maintains an active, comprehensive product pipeline with a rigorous evaluation process, adhering to high standards for future B2B and B2C product introductions. The expanded portfolio will seamlessly incorporate private label products, strategic wholesalers, affiliates, select vendors, and proprietary partnerships with private domestic and international entities.

The consumer marketplace initiative is projected to launch by Q3 2025, with market verticals collectively addressing a global market expected to exceed $1 trillion by 2028. Additional announcements outlining specific product categories, branding strategies, and revenue models are scheduled over the coming weeks as VirExit continues to execute its growth phase business plan.

VirExit's marketplace model strategically leverages robust sourcing networks and proven product-selection methodologies to deliver a compelling consumer experience. By partnering with leading U.S.-based suppliers and harnessing data-driven consumer insights, VirExit is positioning itself to provide products with consistently strong market appeal and high conversion potential. This targeted approach simplifies consumer access to trusted, popular products, bolstering consumer confidence and creating a scalable platform for long-term growth and profitability.

Looking Ahead

VirExit Technologies continues executing its mission to deliver innovative solutions enhancing public safety and wellness. With strengthened corporate structure, pivotal strategic partnerships, expanded security technology footprint, and an evolving consumer marketplace, the Company is positioned for sustained, scalable growth.

Investors can expect additional announcements and detailed updates throughout the coming weeks and months, including official unveilings, partnership specifics, and key client relationships across multiple verticals.

About VirExit Technologies, Inc.

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC: VXIT) provides cutting-edge safety and wellness solutions through strategic partnerships and innovative product offerings, addressing essential market needs and ensuring long-term shareholder value.

