Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - Kardome, a voice AI market leader, announced today a strategic collaboration with LG Electronics to integrate Kardome's Spatial Hearing AI into LG's next-generation smart devices.

Kardome's Spatial Hearing AI technology enables smart devices to hear like humans do, delivering natural, seamless, and highly accurate voice user interfaces (voice UIs)-even in noisy or complex environments. The technology will first be integrated into LG's line of smart TVs, with expansion planned across additional categories including smart appliances, audio products, and vehicles.

As demand rises for intuitive voice UIs across the smart home and consumer electronics markets, Kardome's Spatial Hearing AI offers a critical differentiator: spatial awareness and voice isolation that enable devices to understand and respond to users in real-time, regardless of background noise or the number of speakers.

LG Electronics, known for its commitment to innovation and quality, sees this as an opportunity to enhance its product offerings further.

"Kardome's technology is a game-changer for smart devices," said Jungho Kwak, head of MS Service Platform Development Division at LG Electronics. "By integrating this next-generation Spatial Hearing AI technology, we deliver a more intelligent and responsive user experience that redefines what's possible in voice-enabled products."

Kardome's proprietary Spatial Hearing AI technology isolates and identifies individual voices in real-world settings. This ability allows devices to understand commands faster and more accurately, enhancing user satisfaction and performance.

"Our partnership with LG represents a major milestone for Kardome," said Dani Cherkassky, CEO of Kardome. "Together, we're bringing voice AI to the forefront of product innovation. Our Spatial Hearing AI sets a new voice UI standard in consumer electronics."

This collaboration showcases how Spatial Hearing AI can transform human-machine interaction across LG's ecosystem of connected devices, offering manufacturers a powerful solution to meet today's voice-first user expectations.

For more information about Kardome's Spatial Hearing AI technology, visit www.kardome.com.

About Kardome

Kardome is a pioneer in voice AI for consumer and automotive products. Its Spatial Hearing AI technology delivers accurate, context-aware voice interaction in real-world environments. The company's patented technology enables smarter, more human communication between users and their smart devices. Learn more at kardome.com.

