Equity Insider: How a Modest Portfolio Shift Could Drive a $6,000 Gold Supercycle--and Lift Miners With It

VANCOUVER, BC, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary - It's almost universal now that analysts see the price of gold going higher than its current position. Now analysts at JPMorgan are making even bolder predictions than normal, saying that gold could reach $6,000 per ounce by 2029 , if just 0.5% of US assets held by foreign investors is reallocated to the precious metal. Already, jewelry merchants in the USA are seeing a frenzy for gold buying , meaning Main Street is bullish on gold too. In the market, several gold miners are making strides in developing their assets, with recent news coming from RUA GOLD Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF), Montage Gold Corp. (TSX: MAU) (OTCQX: MAUTF), Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSXV: SXGC) (OTCPK: MWSNF), Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF), and West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLFG).

Both industry heavyweight Rob McEwen and billionaire investor John Paulson are expecting gold to nearly hit $5,000 within the next few years, which could set the stage for a major rally in gold mining equities. Deutsche Bank sees $3,700 gold on the horizon, as gold mining stocks are starting to reflect that renewed momentum.

RUA GOLD Inc. (TSXV: RUA) (OTCQB: NZAUF) is a gold exploration company working both of New Zealand's main islands-an unusual advantage in one of the Southern Hemisphere's most historic mining regions. The company holds the largest position in the Reefton Goldfield on the South Island and is now expanding activity near OceanaGold's high-profile WKP project on the North Island.

RUA has just finished its second round of surface exploration at Glamorgan, moving closer to drilling what may be one of the most promising new gold targets in the Hauraki district. Fieldwork has outlined three priority zones with overlapping gold-arsenic soil anomalies, high-grade rock samples up to 43 g/t gold, and deep resistive features that often point to quartz-rich veins at depth. These are considered classic markers of a large-scale epithermal gold-silver system-identical to what's been seen at OceanaGold's Wharekirauponga (WKP) project less thank 3km kilometres away.

This is elephant country, with the Waihi Mine in the same goldfield having produced over 10M ounces of gold to date and still operating, and the WKP project already having an indicated resource of 1.4Moz at 17.9g/t of gold, and still open and expanding.

The company's technical team used drone-based magnetics, clay mineral analysis, and ground-based CSAMT geophysics to zero in on where the strongest signals converge. Four gold-arsenic anomalies were mapped, each stretching over four kilometres, but three have now been ranked highest for near-term drilling. An access agreement is being submitted by the end of May, and the full dataset is now being analyzed through VRIFY's DORA platform , an AI-assisted mineral discovery tool that RUA is working with to help rank and refine upcoming drill targets.

Glamorgan is just one part of RUA's larger play to revive New Zealand's historic gold belts using modern exploration methods and technology.

On the South Island, RUA holds roughly 95% of the Reefton Goldfield-an area that has historically produced over 2 million ounces from grades ranging between 9 and 50 g/t.

Drilling at the company's Auld Creek project continues to turn up high-grade gold-antimony intercepts below the current resource outline, including 9.0 metres at 5.9 g/t AuEq and 1.25 metres at 48.3 g/t AuEq. Mineralization remains open at depth, and only two of four known shoots are currently included in the resource model-suggesting room for expansion. Integration of traditional mapping with predictive modeling has delivered compelling results , including 12 metres at 12.2 g/t gold equivalent, highlighted by a 2-metre section grading 54.8 g/t gold.

Elsewhere in Reefton, RUA is advancing the Gallant prospect, located just 3 kilometres from the past-producing Globe Progress mine, which had produced over 610,000 ounces between 2007 and 2016, with another 424,000 ounces extracted prior to 1950.

Gallant was initially flagged using AI-aided analysis (from VRIFY) of over 170,000 datapoints, and is now being tested for potential extensions of a 20.7-metre vein that previously returned 62.2 g/t gold -including a 1-metre interval grading 1,911 g/t. A few kilometres away, visible gold has been logged in most of the holes drilled at Murray Creek, where VRIFY's AI engine is helping prioritize zones with the strongest geological signals.

Gold is the central focus-but it's not the whole story.

In January 2025, New Zealand officially added antimony to its Critical Minerals List , recognizing the metal's importance to global supply chains. With surface samples at Auld Creek returning antimony grades over 40%, and drilling delivering intercepts above 8%, RUA may be sitting on one of the few Western assets with meaningful exposure to this increasingly strategic element. With antimony prices now above US$50,000 per tonne , and China tightening exports, that critical metals angle could become a compelling layer of upside.

Led by a technical team with a combined track record of more than $11 billion in past mining exits , and backed by $5.75 million in fresh capital, RUA GOLD is executing a focused, data-driven campaign to rediscover high-grade opportunities across both islands. With gold above $3,400 and investor interest returning to miners with real targets and tangible progress, RUA is quietly putting overlooked ground back on the map.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Montage Gold Corp. (TSX: MAU) (OTCQX: MAUTF) is deepening its footprint in Côte d'Ivoire through a strategic partnership with Aurum Resources, gaining a 9.9% stake in the company. This move aligns Montage with heavyweight backers like the Lundin family and Zhaojin, as all eyes turn to the underexplored Boundiali belt. With aggressive drilling underway and feasibility studies expected soon, the region's gold potential is drawing serious institutional attention.

"With our Koné project located immediately south of Aurum's Boundiali gold project, both companies see significant opportunity for collaboration to enhance value creation for all our stakeholders," said Martino De Ciccio, CEO of Montage. "As construction at Koné continues to rapidly advance on budget with first gold pour well on track for Q2-2027, we remain focused on executing our strategy of creating a leading African gold producer."

Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (TSXV: SXGC) (OTCPK: MWSNF) reported a standout drill intercept of 28.6 metres at 10.3 g/t gold from deep below its Sunday Creek project in Victoria, Australia. This result supports a growing trend: grades at depth are improving across the property, similar to nearby Rising Sun.

The project now boasts over 60 ultra-high-grade intercepts and is notable for its mix of gold and antimony-a critical metal facing supply threats from China. As drilling continues, Sunday Creek is shaping up as one of the few Western assets positioned to supply both precious and strategic metals from a single, scalable discovery.

Lumina Gold Corp. (TSXV: LUM) (OTCQB: LMGDF) is being acquired by CMOC in an all-cash deal worth C$581 million, offering shareholders a 71% premium over the recent trading average. The move underscores the strategic value of Lumina's Cangrejos project in Ecuador, one of the largest undeveloped gold deposits in the region. As major players move in, it's a reminder that quality gold assets are becoming increasingly scarce-and valuable.

"After advancing the Cangrejos project for over 10-years and taking it from no defined resources to being poised to be one of the largest gold projects globally, the Lumina Group is excited for the transition of the Cangrejos project to CMOC," said Marshall Koval, CEO of Lumina. "The Lumina team looks forward to working with CMOC and all existing stakeholders to ensure the successful future development of the project."

West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: WRLG) (OTCQB: WRLFG) has wrapped up a bulk sample at its Madsen Mine, delivering 2,498 ounces of gold with grades and tonnage aligning almost perfectly with expectations-a key milestone for mine readiness.

"We acquired Madsen because we believed an accurate geological model, detailed engineering design, and disciplined mining practices would enable exactly this - a mine that delivers to plan," said said Shane Williams, President and CEO of WRLG. "I am extremely pleased to deliver these bulk sample results and I look forward to ramping up operations at the Madsen Mine in the coming months."

The company sold 2,350 of those ounces between late March and early May, generating US$7.7 million at an average gold price of US$3,293 per ounce. With a 95% recovery rate and strong reconciliation from three separate zones, Madsen is proving its ability to deliver on plan. For investors, it's a promising sign that WRLG could soon join the ranks of Red Lake's next generation of gold producers.

