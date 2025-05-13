Iveco Group N.V.: DLL and Iveco Group join forces to provide low- to zero-emission vehicles through long-term rental solutions

Eindhoven, the Netherlands / Turin, Italy, 13th May, 2025. Leading global vendor finance company DLL (De Lage Landen International B.V.) and Iveco Group (EXM: IVG), a global automotive leader active in the Truck, Bus, Defence, Powertrain, and related Financial Services arenas, are entering into a Joint Venture (JV) to facilitate the energy transition in Europe. Together they will amplify access to low- to zero-emission commercial vehicles.



Subject to regulatory approvals, DLL will acquire a majority interest (51%) in GATE, presently a fully owned subsidiary of Iveco Group, through a reserved capital increase, to support the transition to low- to zero-emission commercial vehicles in Europe, while Iveco Group will retain 49% of the share capital. The new JV structure will provide GATE with strengthened financial backing and asset financing expertise, crucial for accelerating its growth strategy, driving its further development and expansion, and enabling it to achieve its ambitious objectives more efficiently and swiftly.



GATE facilitates access to more sustainable mobility through its rental solutions for low- and zero-emission vehicles. The formula is tailored to the customers' specific needs, offering an extensive digital ecosystem and high-quality services through premium partners. GATE will continue helping customers to build more sustainable fleets under the newly formed JV structure, strengthening activities that began in Italy in 2023 and that were extended to France and Germany in 2024. The GATE JV intends to further extend its reach to additional countries where both DLL and Iveco Group are already active and, over time, to offer similar solutions for other brands beyond IVECO.



Lara Yocarini, Chief Executive Officer of DLL commented: "One of DLL's goals is to be a transition partner for a better world. We are serious about our energy transition strategy, which focuses on working with partners and customers to help them achieve decarbonization, by financing, also through rental solutions, more sustainable, cost-effective, and future-proof assets. In the past few years, we have been investing heavily in e-Mobility. Partnering with Iveco Group, a pioneer in more sustainable transport, perfectly fits into our strategy. We are delighted to be able to join forces with such a reputable player and can't wait to start offering full-service solutions together with Iveco Group through this new GATE Joint Venture."



Simone Olivati, President, Financial Services, Iveco Group, stated: "This collaboration with one of the top players like DLL opens a significant new chapter for GATE. We have found in DLL a partner who fully shares the spirit of innovation with which we have tackled the challenges of the energy transition. GATE was conceived as an innovative business model with the primary goal of supporting the energy transition for our customers. We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will bring and look forward to the positive impact it will have on our business and on the future of sustainable mobility."



About DLL

DLL is a global asset finance company for equipment and technology with a managed portfolio of more than EUR 47 billion. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, DLL provides financial solutions to the Agriculture, Construction, Energy Transition, Food, Healthcare, Industrial, Technology, Transportation and Workplace industries in more than 25 countries. The company partners with equipment manufacturers, dealers, and distributors to enable easier access to equipment, technology and software, to support business growth. The company also delivers insights and advice to partners and customers that drive smarter and more economical methods of use. DLL is committed to a more sustainable future for the environment and the communities in which it operates. To advance on this commitment, the company has embedded sustainability into its business strategy. Combining customer focus and industry knowledge, DLL provides financial solutions for the complete asset life cycle, including commercial finance, retail finance and used equipment finance. DLL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rabobank Group. To learn more about DLL, visit www.dllgroup.com.

About Iveco Group

Iveco Group N.V.



NOTE FOR THE EDITORS ** the following information is not intended for publication:

For more information contact:





DLL Corporate Communications

Annebelle Wijnen

Email: Annebelle.Wijnen@dllgroup.com

Tel.: +31 40 2338047

www.dllgroup.com

LinkedIn company page: www.linkedin.com/company/dllgroup

Iveco Group Media Contacts

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Iveco Group Investor Relations

Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539

E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com



Attachment