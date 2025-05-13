Invite-only Messaging Platform, aOK, Has Officially Launched

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / aOK , an invite-only messaging platform, has officially launched this week. aOK is committed to delivering a more secure and trustworthy model for digital communication.

This will help to alleviate the risks surrounding scams, fake accounts, and bots. This holds benefits for both individual users as well as businesses, who will benefit from heightened security and reduced costs around cybersecurity and wasted marketing spend when using aOK. The platform is already attracting significant interest from individuals, enterprises, and investors across global markets.

The launch of aOK aligns with a period of significant growth in the messaging security market. According to Fortune Business Insights , the global messaging security market was valued at USD 6.66 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 30.40 billion by 2032. This conveys a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.8% during 2024-2032.

aOK's platform is revolutionary as it enables users to connect exclusively with verified individuals. In order to access aOK, each user must confirm their identity using a government-issued ID, such as a passport or national identity card. This means that communication is safer and more secure. Users can also verify the identity of those who invite them to connect. This helps to protect both users and sensitive information that requires an extra layer of security.

David Morgan, CEO of aOK, stated: "Safer ways to communicate online are long overdue. By putting identity verification at the heart of our platform, we're helping people and organisations communicate with the confidence that everyone they speak to is exactly who they claim to be. This isn't just a feature, it's a fundamental need in how messaging should work going forward, and users should be protected, in today's digital age."

aOK is an invite-only messaging channel with verified identity at its core. The identity of every user is verified using an ID card or passport, which makes it a safe space for users to communicate with friends, family, and other contacts with the assurance that they are who they claim to be. Users can verify the identity of anyone who invites them to connect on aOK, so they never have to interact with strangers. This reduces the risks surrounding scams, fake accounts, and bots. aOK can also help businesses achieve growth by directly connecting them with real people only.

aOK uses strong end-to-end encryption that gives users complete control over their data and keeps communication completely private. Built on privacy-first infrastructure, aOK cannot monitor any communication between its users and does not store any personally identifying information on its servers. aOK does not track users and prides itself on never selling user data.

aOK has already garnered substantial interest from both users and enterprises across various industries and is actively establishing strategic partnerships and securing global investment.

To find out more about aOK, visit: https://www.aokapp.com/

