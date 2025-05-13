Anzeige
WKN: A14YJM | ISIN: US0130911037 | Ticker-Symbol: 27S
ACCESS Newswire
13.05.2025 18:02 Uhr
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Albertsons Safeway Inc.: Albertsons Companies' Mid-Atlantic Team Packed Snack Bags for the Boys & Girls Club of Chester

Finanznachrichten News

MALVERN, PA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / At Albertsons Companies' Mid-Atlantic office in Malvern, Pennsylvania, the Mid-Atlantic team packed 500 snack bags for the Boys & Girls Club of Chester. These snack bags will help nourish the children in their after-school program, empowering them for learning and playing.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Albertsons Safeway Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Albertsons Safeway Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/albertsons-companies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Albertsons Safeway Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/albertsons-companies%e2%80%99-mid-atlantic-team-packed-snack-bags-for-the-boys-1027184

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
