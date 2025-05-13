Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wenn Rendite auf Sicherheit trifft: Warum Almonty Industries plötzlich jeder will!
WKN: A1JTC1 | ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 | Ticker-Symbol: EJT1
Xetra
13.05.25 | 17:35
6,420 Euro
+2,39 % +0,150
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,4046,40619:32
6,4046,40619:32
Dow Jones News
13.05.2025 18:03 Uhr
(1)

easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding 

easyJet plc (EZJ) 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
13-May-2025 / 16:30 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
easyJet plc 
(the "Company") 
 
Director/PDMR Shareholding 
 
13 May 2025 
 
On 13 May 2025 the Company was notified by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the 
easyJet plc Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), that on 12 May 2025 it had purchased ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence 
each in the Company on behalf of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities set out in the table below. 
 
The Plan is an HM Revenue and Customs approved plan under which employees in the UK are able to buy ordinary shares in 
the Company of 27 2/7 pence each, using deductions from their monthly salary ("Partnership Shares"). Participants can 
contribute up to GBP150 per month from their pay towards the purchase of Partnership Shares. 
PDMR     Partnership Shares Purchased Price 
Robert Birge 28              GBP5.272 
Kenton Jarvis 28              GBP5.272 
David Morgan 29              GBP5.272 
Garry Wilson 29              GBP5.272

Institutional investors and analysts: 

Adrian Talbot Investor Relations    +44 (0) 7971 592 373 
 
Media: 
Anna Knowles Corporate Communications +44 (0)7985 873 313 
Harry Cameron Teneo           +44 (0)20 7353 4200

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name               Robert Birge 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status          Chief Customer and Marketing Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment  Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name               easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
 
       Identification code        ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction     Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of Robert Birge by Equiniti 
                        Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. 
                                  Price(s)  Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)      Partnership Shares GBP GBP5.272 28

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 28

-- Price GBP GBP5.272

e) Date of the transaction 2025-05-12

f) Place of the transaction XLON 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name               Kenton Jarvis 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status          Chief Executive 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment  Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name               easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence 
a)      instrument, type of instrument 
 
       Identification code        ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction     Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of Kenton Jarvis by Equiniti 
                        Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. 
                                  Price(s)  Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)      Partnership Shares GBP GBP5.272 28

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 28

-- Price GBP GBP5.272

e) Date of the transaction 2025-05-12

f) Place of the transaction XLON 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name               David Morgan 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status          Chief Operating Officer 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment  Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name               easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of the financial   Ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence 
       instrument, type of instrument 
       Identification code        ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction     Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of David Morgan by Equiniti 
                        Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. 
                                  Price(s)  Volume(s) 
 c)      Price(s) and volume(s)      Partnership Shares GBP GBP5.272 29

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 29

-- Price GBP GBP5.272

e) Date of the transaction 2025-05-12

XLON

f) Place of the transaction 

1.      Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)      Name               Garry Wilson 
2.      Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status          CEO easyJet holidays 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment  Initial notification 
3.      Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name               easyJet plc 
b)      LEI                2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
4.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)      Description of the financial   Ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence 
       instrument, type of instrument 
       Identification code        ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 
b)      Nature of the transaction     Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of Garry Wilson by Equiniti 
                        Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. 
                                  Price(s)  Volume(s) 
 c)      Price(s) and volume(s)      Partnership Shares GBP GBP5.272 29

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 29

-- Price GBP GBP5.272

e) Date of the transaction 2025-05-12

f) Place of the transaction XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B7KR2P84 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      EZJ 
LEI Code:    2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  388061 
EQS News ID:  2136668 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2136668&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2025 11:30 ET (15:30 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
