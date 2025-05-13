easyJet plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

easyJet plc (EZJ) Director/PDMR Shareholding 13-May-2025 / 16:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- easyJet plc (the "Company") Director/PDMR Shareholding 13 May 2025 On 13 May 2025 the Company was notified by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited (the "Trustee"), as the Trustee of the easyJet plc Share Incentive Plan (the "Plan"), that on 12 May 2025 it had purchased ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence each in the Company on behalf of the persons discharging managerial responsibilities set out in the table below. The Plan is an HM Revenue and Customs approved plan under which employees in the UK are able to buy ordinary shares in the Company of 27 2/7 pence each, using deductions from their monthly salary ("Partnership Shares"). Participants can contribute up to GBP150 per month from their pay towards the purchase of Partnership Shares. PDMR Partnership Shares Purchased Price Robert Birge 28 GBP5.272 Kenton Jarvis 28 GBP5.272 David Morgan 29 GBP5.272 Garry Wilson 29 GBP5.272

LEI: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90

The notifications below are made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Robert Birge 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Customer and Marketing Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence a) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of Robert Birge by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Partnership Shares GBP GBP5.272 28

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 28

-- Price GBP GBP5.272

e) Date of the transaction 2025-05-12

f) Place of the transaction XLON

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Kenton Jarvis 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence a) instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of Kenton Jarvis by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Partnership Shares GBP GBP5.272 28

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 28

-- Price GBP GBP5.272

e) Date of the transaction 2025-05-12

f) Place of the transaction XLON

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name David Morgan 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of David Morgan by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Partnership Shares GBP GBP5.272 29

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 29

-- Price GBP GBP5.272

e) Date of the transaction 2025-05-12

XLON

f) Place of the transaction

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Garry Wilson 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status CEO easyJet holidays b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name easyJet plc b) LEI 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary shares of 27 2/7 pence instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 b) Nature of the transaction Partnership Shares purchased on behalf of Garry Wilson by Equiniti Share Plan Trustees Limited, as the Trustee of the Plan. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) Partnership Shares GBP GBP5.272 29

Aggregated information

d) -- Aggregated volume

Aggregated volume: 29

-- Price GBP GBP5.272

e) Date of the transaction 2025-05-12

f) Place of the transaction XLON

