The 2025 TITAN Business Awards has officially concluded its first season, unveiling a new class of distinguished winners. With over 5,000 entries submitted from across 60 countries-including the United States, Australia, United Kingdom, Philippines, Canada, China, Germany, India, Singapore, Turkey, and more-this season proved to be a powerful showcase of global business excellence.

Among this season's most distinguished winners is Cloudticity, recipient of a Gold TITAN Award within the Business Technology Solutions Healthcare Technology Solution category. Cloudticity Oxygen, a fully managed cloud platform designed to automate security, compliance, and infrastructure management for healthcare organizations, simplifies the complexities of cloud operations while ensuring regulatory adherence with HITRUST, HIPAA, and over 120 compliance frameworks. Oxygen delivers real-time monitoring, proactive security, and automated remediation-allowing healthcare teams to focus on innovation and patient care rather than IT maintenance?.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as the Gold Healthcare Technology Solution TITAN Business Award winner," said Gerry Miller, CEO of Cloudticity. "With a focus on automation, scalability, and security, Cloudticity is transforming how healthcare interacts with the cloud and most importantly, how people interact with healthcare. By helping automate security and compliance, we enable organizations to focus on delivering better patient outcomes while reducing risk and operational overhead?. This award reflects our amazing team's shared purpose and relentless pursuit of excellence in delivering exceptional healthcare IT solutions."

The TITAN Business Awards was established to spotlight the achievements of entrepreneurs, SMEs, and large organizations on the international stage. Whether rising stars or established giants, all entrants compete on equal footing, with the Awards celebrating those who drive their industries forward through insight, ingenuity, and impact.

The competition is administered by the International Awards Associate (IAA), a global organization dedicated to honoring excellence across diverse sectors. Open to businesses and leaders worldwide regardless of size, industry, or structure, the TITAN Business Awards offers a platform where innovation and excellence take center stage.

"At TITAN, we celebrate those who don't just meet expectations-they set new ones," said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA. "We proudly congratulate this season's winners for their vision, determination, and the meaningful impact they've made as they continue to move the world of business ahead."

About Cloudticity

Cloudticity is a digital enablement partner for healthcare generating measurable business and clinical outcomes by unlocking the cloud's full potential. Through advanced software solutions and deep cloud expertise, Cloudticity empowers healthcare organizations to create and scale next-gen healthcare solutions that are resilient and secure.

Cloudticity has built some of the first and largest health systems on the public cloud, including:

The first patient portal

- The first health information exchange

- The first FISMA high deployment

- The first Meaningful Use 2 (MU2) compliance attestation for a large hospital system

- The first Covid-19 registry for a state health department

About TITAN Business Awards

The TITAN Business Awards honors pioneering leaders and organizations that drive innovation and excellence across industries worldwide. By providing a global platform, the Award recognizes those who challenge conventions, inspire progress, and shape the future of business.

About International Awards Associate (IAA)

Established in 2015, the International Awards Associate (IAA) is a global organization dedicated to recognizing professional excellence and outstanding achievements in various industries. As the organizer of a wide range of prestigious award programs such as the MUSE Creative Awards, MUSE Design Awards, Vega Digital Awards, NYX Awards, NYX Game Awards, TITAN Business Awards, TITAN Innovation Awards, TITAN Property Awards, London Design Awards, NY Product Design Awards, Fresh Design Awards, Noble Business Awards and many more, IAA aims to honor, promote, and encourage professional excellence, from industry to industry, internationally and domestically, through award platforms that are industry-appropriate.

