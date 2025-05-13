The NGO and the companies have signed an agreement to promote the circular economy and improve living conditions in Bamako.

The project will be driven through the Plastic2Prosperity initiative.

Mali is facing an environmental crisis due to waste accumulation.

An estimated 1,950 people 40% of whom are women will directly participate in the project, improving their socio-economic opportunities.

Bamako, the capital of Mali, is facing a severe environmental crisis, exacerbated by the uncontrolled accumulation of waste, open waste burning, and widespread deforestation to produce charcoal. This situation not only pollutes the environment and accelerates desertification but also puts public health at risk and limits development opportunities.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250513826444/en/

IMG Group, Ayuda en Accion Indorama Ventures Family Photo.

In response to this challenge, the NGO Ayuda en Acción, together with Indorama Ventures, and IMG Group, have signed a collaboration agreement through the adaPETation network to strengthen plastic recycling in Bamako, via the Plastic2Prosperity initiative. The primary goal of the alliance is to create socio-economic opportunities for the people of Bamako and for those displaced by conflict in the north of the country, through the circular economy. This partnership aims to demonstrate how recycling not only benefits the environment but also generates socio-economic opportunities in complex settings.

Plastic2Prosperity in Mali, the beginning of meaningful change

The initiative takes shape through the launch of Bamagreen, the first project under the Plastic2Prosperity programme by the adaPETation network, created by IMG Group.

adaPETation brings together strategic actors to address a shared challenge: transforming the systemic issue of plastic into an opportunity to regenerate the planet, people, and communities. Through its Plastic2Prosperity programme, it supports projects that foster plastic circularity, but which go beyond recycling to generate real wellbeing where it is most needed. Its distinctive approach places people at the centre, promoting inclusive and equitable development opportunities.

The project will strengthen the recycling unit of Malian social enterprise ECOBUILD and implement an integrated reforestation and environmental awareness programme in the city. The aim is to reduce the impact of plastic waste while creating stable and decent employment opportunities for the local population. At least 1,950 people 40% of them women are expected to be directly involved. In addition, over 100,000 people will benefit through awareness campaigns and waste collection efforts.

One of the main target groups for this project is the displaced population living in Bamako, with a particular focus on providing stable employment and income for women and young people.

A partnership for sustainability

"This agreement reflects our commitment to sustainability and to creating opportunities for the most vulnerable populations. We are not only addressing an environmental problem but also providing economic opportunities for those who need them most," says Jean Christophe Gerard, Regional Coordinator for the Sahel at Ayuda en Acción. The organisation has been working in Mali since 2021.

"At Indorama Ventures, we believe that waste is not just a problem-it's a powerful opportunity. By raising awareness and investing in circular solutions like Plastic2Prosperity, we can transform environmental challenges into engines of socio-economic growth. This project in Mali shows what's possible when we work together to regenerate communities and our planet," says Yash Lohia Executive Director and Chairman of ESG Council at Indorama Ventures.

"Bamagreen embodies everything we aim to achieve with adaPETation: transforming an environmental challenge into an opportunity to empower people, regenerate communities and build a fairer future," says Carlota Calonje, Social Impact Manager at IMG Group. "This project is only the beginning. We aim to continue building partnerships to scale this impact in other places where plastic is both part of the problem and the solution."

With Bamagreen, the first step is taken towards a more inclusive and regenerative circular economy, creating opportunities for decent employment and paving the way for a cleaner, fairer future for all.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250513826444/en/

Contacts:

Spokespeople available for media.

For more information and interview requests:

Mónica Díaz Hernández +34 651 37 68 09| mdiaz@somosexperiences.com

Rocío Arranz Hernando +34 672 624 400 rocio.arranz@imgsgps.com