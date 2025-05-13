Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wenn Rendite auf Sicherheit trifft: Warum Almonty Industries plötzlich jeder will!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.05.2025 18:06 Uhr
142 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Knight-Hennessy Scholars announces 2025 cohort of new scholars

Finanznachrichten News

The 2025 cohort of Knight-Hennessy scholars represents 25 countries and 46 graduate degree programs across Stanford University.

STANFORD, Calif., May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Knight-Hennessy Scholars at Stanford University today announced its 2025 cohort of 84 new scholars. This eighth cohort comprises students from 25 countries who will pursue degrees in 46 graduate programs across all seven graduate schools at Stanford. For the first time ever, the cohort includes scholars with citizenship from Cameroon, Haiti, Kazakhstan, Spain, Sudan, and Tunisia.

Knight-Hennessy Scholars at Stanford University

Knight-Hennessy Scholars is a multidisciplinary, multicultural graduate fellowship program across all seven schools at Stanford University. Knight-Hennessy scholars receive up to three years of financial support to pursue graduate studies at Stanford while engaging in experiences that prepare them to be visionary, courageous, and collaborative leaders who address complex challenges facing the world. Scholars are selected based on their demonstration of independence of thought, purposeful leadership, and a civic mindset.

"Our world has never been in greater need of leaders to address a wide range of challenges," said John L. Hennessy, Stanford University president emeritus and the Shriram Family Director of Knight-Hennessy Scholars. "Our scholars are ready to think boldly, act wisely and humbly, and lead with purpose, helping build a better future for all of us."

Knight-Hennessy scholars grow as emerging leaders who have a commitment to the greater good and the tools needed to drive meaningful change. The King Global Leadership Program is a core part of the Knight-Hennessy Scholars experience, offering a wide range of workshops, lectures, projects, and experiences that complement scholars' graduate school education, helping them reach their leadership objectives.

Among the 2025 scholars, 48 percent hold a non-U.S. passport. Fifty-three percent of U.S. scholars identify as a person of color, and 11 percent have served in the U.S. military. The scholars earned undergraduate degrees at 58 different institutions, including 20 international institutions and 20 institutions represented for the first time. Eighteen percent are the first in their family to graduate from college. The eighth cohort brings the total scholar count to 597 to date, beginning with the inaugural cohort enrolled in 2018.

"Our community is enriched by the distinct experiences and insights each new scholar offers," said Tina Seelig, executive director of Knight-Hennessy Scholars. "It's inspiring to see the scholars build connections across disciplines, cultures, and ways of thinking, strengthening their capacity to take on the world's most urgent challenges."

The application for the 2026 cohort of Knight-Hennessy Scholars will open June 1, 2025, and is due October 8, 2025. Prospective scholars can attend information sessions to learn about the community, the leadership development program, and the admission process. Knight-Hennessy Scholars has no quotas or restrictions based on region, college or university, field of study, or career aspiration.

Announced in 2016, Knight-Hennessy Scholars is named for Phil Knight, MBA '62, philanthropist and co-founder of Nike Inc., and John Hennessy, chairman of Alphabet Inc. and president emeritus of Stanford (2000-2016). Knight-Hennessy Scholars is the largest, university-wide, fully endowed graduate fellowship in the world. Learn more at kh.stanford.edu.

Denning House, home of Knight-Hennessy Scholars at Stanford University

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2685316/Knight_Hennessy_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2685317/Denning_House.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/knight-hennessy-scholars-announces-2025-cohort-of-new-scholars-302452842.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.