OMS Energy Technologies Inc. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SINGAPORE, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMS Energy Technologies Inc. ("OMS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: OMSE), a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems and oil country tubular goods for the oil and gas industry, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 3,703,704 ordinary shares, par value US$0.0001 per share (the "Ordinary Shares"), at a public offering price of US$9.00 per share, for a total base offering size of US$33.3 million, assuming the underwriters do not exercise their option to purchase additional ordinary shares, before deducting underwriting discounts and other related expenses.

The Ordinary Shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market (the "NASDAQ") on May 13 2025, under the ticker symbol "OMSE." The offering is expected to close on May 14, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition, OMS has granted the underwriter a 45-day option from the date of the final prospectus to purchase up to 555,555 additional ordinary shares at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Roth Capital Partners acted as the sole manager for the Offering. Joseph Gunnar & Co., LLC acted as financial advisor to the Company in connection with the Offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") (File Number: 333-282986), as amended, and was declared effective by the SEC on April 28, 2025. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, forming a part of the registration statement. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be obtained from: Roth Capital Partners, LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 888 San Clemente Drive, Suite 400, Newport Beach, California 92660, United States, or by calling +1 (800) 678-9147, or by email at rothecm@roth.com. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more information about the Company and the Offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About OMS Energy Technologies Inc.

OMS Energy Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OMSE) is a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems (SWS) and oil country tubular goods (OCTG) for the oil and gas industry. Serving both onshore and offshore exploration and production operators, OMS is a trusted supplier across six vital jurisdictions in the Asia Pacific, Middle Eastern and North African (MENA) regions. The Company's 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in key markets ensure rapid response times, customized technical solutions and seamless adaptation to evolving production and logistics needs. Beyond its core SWS and OCTG offerings, OMS also provides premium threading services to maximize operational efficiency for its customers.

For more information, please visit ir.omsos.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements which are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the anticipated size of the initial public offering and the expected trading commencement and closing dates. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "would," "may," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "continues," "could," "should," "target," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "likely to," and similar expressions. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties related to market conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the initial public offering, the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all, and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the preliminary prospectus that forms a part of the effective registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

