Nufarm and ChrysaLabs partner to address barriers in carbon innovation measurement for sustainable aviation fuel production

MELBOURNE, Australia, May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MONTREAL, May 13, 2025 -- Nufarm is excited to announce its collaboration with ChrysaLabs, a leader in soil data, insights, and carbon measurement, to support the quantification of soil carbon sequestration benefits associated with Nufarm's expansion of its Carinata production in South America. Carinata is a key crop in Nufarm's bioenergy portfolio, delivering renewable biofuel feedstocks that enable the production of low-carbon fuels and materials for difficult-to-decarbonize sectors such as the aviation industry. Together, Nufarm and ChrysaLabs are pioneering an innovative approach to measuring and verifying actual soil carbon sequestration utilizing a combination of improved agricultural management practices and rotations that include Nufarm Carinata as an intermediate crop (i.e., planted in between primary crop production seasons).

By offering end-to-end carbon measurement, verification, and project management, ChrysaLabs offers a fully integrated solution that is expected to eventually deliver significantly lower costs and to enable true scaling-an achievement rarely seen in the carbon market. ChrysaLabs' technologically advanced Direct Contact Proximal Sensing, combined with a uniquely adaptable approach to project execution, is expected to ensure that every aspect of the carbon cycle will be accurately captured, verified, and monetized.

Nufarm's planned expansion will target the many available hectares that can benefit from this intermediate cover crop. By cultivating crops such as Nufarm Carinata for biofuel, the project has the potential to create a seamless carbon-to-carbon cycle, seeking to sequester atmospheric carbon back into the soil while delivering measurable and real-world climate benefits.

"Nufarm is committed to driving sustainability in the biofuel industry by developing solutions that not only reduce emissions but also create new economic opportunities for farmers," said Brent Zacharias, Group Executive, Nufarm Seed Technologies. "Partnering with ChrysaLabs allows us to help ensure that the carbon impact of our SAF projects will be accurately measured and verifiable, reinforcing our commitment to responsible and impactful innovation."

"This partnership represents an advancement in carbon modeling, unlocking new business opportunities such as scalable biofuel production," said Samuel Fournier, CEO and Co-founder, ChrysaLabs. "By providing full-spectrum carbon project management, we are minimizing cost barriers, reducing complexity, and unlocking new opportunities for monetization, effectively bridging the gap between sustainability and profitability."

Beyond its immediate impact on biofuels, this project serves as a proof-of-concept for how ChrysaLabs' data-driven approach may bridge sustainability with new revenue streams, facilitating carbon monetization at an unprecedented scale. Independently certified to standards that cover the European Union's Renewable Energy Directive, the aviation industry's Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), and the Roundtable for Sustainable Biomaterials, Nufarm's bioenergy programs offer traceable and accountable sustainability assurance. This assurance gives airlines and other corporate customers a path to demonstrating credible and verifiable emission reduction claims to meet Scope 1 and Scope 3 targets.

About:

Nufarm is a global crop protection and seed technologies company that helps farmers and businesses meet the global challenges of food, feed, fibre, and sustainable fuel production. Nufarm brings our proven agility, innovation capabilities, and partnerships to help our customers in a rapidly changing world.

ChrysaLabs is at the forefront of soil data, insights, and carbon quantification, helping agricultural and industrial partners measure, verify, and scale carbon projects. Through cutting-edge sensing technology and a commitment to adaptability, ChrysaLabs enables cost-effective, scalable carbon management that drives both environmental and financial returns.

Contacts: