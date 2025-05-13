Bybit Pay Goes Global: Seamless Crypto Payments Now Available in 15 Major Cryptocurrencies

DUBAI, UAE, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the next phase of crypto innovation with the global launch of Bybit Pay . The ground-breaking crypto payment solution which debuted in Brazil is now available for all eligible global users of Bybit.

Bybit Pay Global: Joining the Crypto Payment Revolution

Initially launched in January 2025, Bybit Pay debuted in Brazil and recently presented itself at Web Summit Rio , where thousands of attendees got their hands on the instant payment solution at the Bybit booth. Starting now, over 70 million Bybit international users may live up their crypto lifestyle on the go with Bybit Pay. The expansion is a step forward in financial inclusion for Bybit's global community, removing the need for costly legacy intermediaries and physical cards-all one needs is a compatible mobile device.

In a few days since its global launch, Bybit Pay recorded over 40,000 transactions. The digital payment gateway enables users to make payments across a global network of merchants online and offline. It currently supports 15 mainstream cryptocurrencies including USDT, USDC, BTC, ETH, XRP, MNT, BNB, TON, and more.

Bybit Pay has also released new features, Send and Receive:

Bybit Pay Send allows users to transfer digital assets to business or individual payees in an instant using just the recipient's email addresses, phone numbers, or Bybit User IDs in-app and on the Bybit website.

allows users to transfer digital assets to business or individual payees in an instant using just the recipient's or in-app and on the Bybit website. Bybit Pay Receive enables users to get paid with a unique personal QR code tailored for their personal preferences of desired amounts or currencies.

The Bybit Pay platform integrates wallet management functionalities for both fiat and crypto. Built with blockchain-backed security, Bybit Pay ensures tamper-proof transactions through on-chain encryption, optimizing security and user privacy.

Leveraging the instant finality of cryptocurrencies, Bybit Pay offers a seamless and secure on and off-ramp experience for senders and receivers of digital assets.

Bybit Send & Earn: 100,000 USDT in Prizes

From now until May 30, eligible users may register for Bybit Send & Earn to share in a total prize pool of 100,000 USDT.

"Bybit is proud to play a role in advancing payment innovation with the global launch of Bybit Pay. It provides our users with an ultra user-friendly solution for their daily crypto spending and transaction needs, while Bybit gets to serve the broader community and bring more payment freedom and convenience to the underbanked," said Krista Chan, Head of Marketing, Payment Business Unit at Bybit.

Bybit Pay currently serves global users who have successfully completed Identity Verification on Bybit. Users from Service Restricted Countries or local Bybit entities are not currently supported. For the latest updates and detailed terms and conditions, users may refer to the Bybit Pay official page .

