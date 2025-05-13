BioRegenx, Inc. Engages Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP for Legal Representation in Connection with Planned Uplisting to National Stock Exchange

CHATTANOOGA, TENNESSEE / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / BioRegenx, Inc. ("BioRegenx" or the "Company") (OTC Pink:BRGX), a health technology company advancing microvascular and metabolic health through its portfolio of patented diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced that it has formally engaged Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP (SRFC), a leading national securities and corporate law firm, to provide legal counsel related to its planned uplisting to a senior national securities exchange such as the Nasdaq or NYSE American.

This engagement marks a significant milestone in BioRegenx's strategic path toward enhancing shareholder value and broadening access to the institutional investment community.

"We are pleased to partner with SRFC, a firm with deep experience in securities law and regulatory compliance," said William Resides, Chief Executive Officer of BioRegenx. "Their proven track record guiding companies through uplisting transactions is an essential component of our capital markets roadmap, and their expertise will be instrumental as we prepare to meet the rigorous legal and governance standards required by national exchanges."

The Company believes that uplisting to a national exchange will not only provide greater liquidity and visibility for its common stock but also strengthen its ability to attract strategic investors, institutional interest, and long-term growth capital.

About Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP

Sichenzia Ross Ference Carmel LLP (SRFC) is a full-service law firm nationally recognized for its work in corporate, securities, and litigation matters. SRFC represents public and private companies, broker-dealers, investment advisors, and other financial institutions in a broad range of transactional, regulatory, and litigation matters. The firm regularly advises clients on IPOs, uplistings, PIPEs, SPACs, mergers and acquisitions, and SEC compliance matters. SRFC's litigation and regulatory group is highly regarded for defending clients before the SEC, FINRA, and in federal and state courts.

For more information, please visit: https://www.srfc.law

About BioRegenx, Inc.

BioRegenx, Inc. (OTC: BRGX) is an emerging biotechnology and health innovation company dedicated to redefining health from the inside out. Through its portfolio of wholly owned subsidiaries-including Microvascular Health Solutions, LLC, NuLife Sciences, Inc., DocSun Biomedical Holdings, LLC, and Findit AI Connect, LLC-BioRegenx develops and delivers patented diagnostics, clinically validated nutraceuticals, and next-generation digital health technologies powered by artificial intelligence (AI) for predictive vital sign monitoring.

At the core of BioRegenx's mission is a commitment to advancing microvascular, metabolic, and cellular health-key foundations for the prevention and management of chronic disease. The company is actively executing a multi-phase strategy to commercialize its proprietary technologies, forge strategic partnerships, and create sustainable long-term value for its shareholders through science, innovation, and transparency.

To learn more, please visit: www.bioregenx.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions and statements regarding future events or results. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, regulatory developments, market conditions, investor appetite, and the Company's ability to meet listing requirements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any obligation to update these statements, except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Investor Relations

Email: investors@bioregenx.com

Phone: 866-770-4067

SOURCE: BioRegenx, Inc.

