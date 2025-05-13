Table Trac, Inc. Reports 2025 First Quarter Earnings

MINNETONKA, Minn., May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Table Trac, Inc. (OTCQX: TBTC), a developer and provider of casino information and management systems that automate and monitor the operations of casinos, announced financial results for the three months ending March 31, 2025.

The 10-Q can be found @ http://www.sec.gov

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

The Company installed five systems at new customer locations and expanded the services at three of our existing customers.

The Company had two customers with system contracts in backlog as of March 31, 2025. The company anticipates that all of these contracts will be installed during the second quarter of 2025. As of the filing date of this report, the Company signed two new contracts.

First Quarter 2025 Financial Results

System revenue increased from $305k in 2024 to approximately $1.56M in 2025.

Maintenance revenues increased from $1.3M in 2024 to approximately $1.5M in 2025.

Other income increased 6.7% qtr. vs qtr.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the numerators and denominators used in calculating basic and diluted earnings per share for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024:

For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2025 2024 Basic and diluted earnings per share calculation: Net income $ 782,239 $ 11,661 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - basic 4,576,669 4,574,365 Basic net income per share $ 0.17 $ 0.00 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding - diluted 4,652,073 4,601,471 Diluted net income per share $ 0.17 $ 0.00



About Table Trac, Inc.

Founded in 1995, Table Trac, Inc. develops, sells and leases information and management systems and provides technical support to casinos. The open architecture of CasinoTrac is designed to provide operators with a secure, scalable, and flexible system that interconnects and operates with most third-party software and hardware. Key products and services include modules that drive player tracking programs, kiosk promotions, and provide vault and cage controls. The Company's systems are designed to meet strict auditing, accounting and regulatory requirements applicable to the gaming industry.

Additionally, the Company has developed a patented, real-time system that automates and monitors the operations of casino gaming tables.

The Company's suite of management systems and kiosks are installed with on-going support and maintenance contracts in over 115 casino operators in over 300 casinos worldwide. The Company continues to increase its market share by expanding its product offerings to include new system features, and ancillary products. More information is available at http://www.casinotrac.com/ .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors, including those set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

