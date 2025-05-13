DJ Voyageurs du Monde: Notice of conversion of VOYAGEURS DU MONDE convertible bonds

Voyageurs du Monde Voyageurs du Monde: Notice of conversion of VOYAGEURS DU MONDE convertible bonds 13-May-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Société Anonyme (SA) with share capital of EUR4,453,159 Registered office: 55 rue Sainte Anne, 75002 Paris R.C.S. Paris 315 459 016 Press release Paris, May 13, 2025 NOTICE OF CONVERSION OF VOYAGEURS DU MONDE CONVERTIBLE BONDS At its Board meeting of 13 May 2025 following the Extraordinary General Meeting of 29 April 2025, Voyageurs du Monde (the "Company") formally noted the completion of the deferred rights issues by means of the early conversion, with effect as of 13 May 2025, of all the convertible bonds issued by the Company on 29 April 2021 reserved for Certares Enrico SARL, Crédit Mutuel Equity SCR and Bpifrance (FPS France Investissement Tourisme 2) (the "Reserved Convertible Bonds"). The deferred rights issues by means of the conversion of the Reserved Convertible Bonds represent a total of EUR1,012,234, by means of the issuing, on 13 May 2025, of a total of 1,102,234 new ordinary shares with a par value of EUR1 for the bondholders concerned. Bonds payable were used as payment for the shares. These shares carry the same rights as existing Voyageurs du Monde shares already traded on the Euronext Growth market in Paris, and can be traded under the same name. The Company's share capital now stands at a total of EUR4,453,159, made up of 4,453,159 ordinary shares with a par value of EUR1, divided as follows: Shareholders Number of shares % share capital Voting rights % Voting rights Avantage 2 793 812 62.74% 5 164 960 74.89% Founding partners of Avantage[1] 5 719 0.13% 11 331 0.16% Total Avantage and Founding partners 2 799 531 62.87% 5 176 291 75.06% Treasury shares (liquidity contract) 1 414 0.03% 1 414 0.02% Investors (from conversion of reserved bonds) 1 012 234 22.73% 1 012 234 14.68% Free float 639 980 14.37% 706 349 10.24% Total free float 1 653 628 37.13% 1 719 997 24.94% TOTAL Shareholders 4 453 159 100.00% 6 896 288 100.00%

As at May 13, 2025, there were 16,956 remaining convertible bonds available to the public that had not been converted.

About Voyageurs du Monde

The Group is market leader in France in tailor-made travel (56% of 2024 sales), with the Voyageurs du Monde, Comptoir des Voyages, Bynativ and Original Travel (UK) brands, and in adventure travel (28% of 2024 sales), with the Terres d'Aventure, Allibert Trekking, Nomade Aventure and KE Adventure Travel (UK) brands, as well as in cycling holidays (16% of 2024 sales) with the main brands EuroFun Touristik (AT), Loire Valley Travel, Radweg Raisen (DE), SE Tours (DE) and Ruckenwind Reisen (DE).

The shares are admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth market and eligible for PEA PME savings plans.

ISIN code: FR0004045847 / Ticker: ALVDM

LEI (Legal Entity Identifier): 9695005BNQGNY0ND5S19

For more information, go to https://www.voyageursdumonde.fr/voyage-sur-mesure/institutionnel/investisseurs

Contacts:

Voyageurs du Monde Lionel Habasque, Deputy CEO

Tel: 01 53 73 76 77

Email: lhabasque@terdav.com

Alain Capestan, Deputy CEO

Tel: 01 42 86 16 57

Email: acapestan@voyageursdumonde.fr

[1] Jean-François Rial, Alain Capestan, Lionel Habasque, LoÏc Minvielle, Frédéric Moulin et leurs sociétés respectives

