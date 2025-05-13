Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.05.2025
Wenn Rendite auf Sicherheit trifft: Warum Almonty Industries plötzlich jeder will!
WKN: A0LD7X | ISIN: FR0004045847
Frankfurt
13.05.25 | 08:01
142,50 Euro
-0,35 % -0,50
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
13.05.2025 18:33 Uhr
Voyageurs du Monde: Notice of conversion of VOYAGEURS DU MONDE convertible bonds

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Voyageurs du Monde: Notice of conversion of VOYAGEURS DU MONDE convertible bonds 

Voyageurs du Monde 
Voyageurs du Monde: Notice of conversion of VOYAGEURS DU MONDE convertible bonds 
13-May-2025 / 18:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Société Anonyme (SA) with share capital of EUR4,453,159 
Registered office: 55 rue Sainte Anne, 75002 Paris 
R.C.S. Paris 315 459 016 
 
 
Press release                                                Paris, May 
13, 2025 
 
NOTICE OF CONVERSION OF VOYAGEURS DU MONDE CONVERTIBLE BONDS 
 
 
At its Board meeting of 13 May 2025 following the Extraordinary General Meeting of 29 April 2025, Voyageurs du Monde 
(the "Company") formally noted the completion of the deferred rights issues by means of the early conversion, with 
effect as of 13 May 2025, of all the convertible bonds issued by the Company on 29 April 2021 reserved for Certares 
Enrico SARL, Crédit Mutuel Equity SCR and Bpifrance (FPS France Investissement Tourisme 2) (the "Reserved Convertible 
Bonds"). 
 
The deferred rights issues by means of the conversion of the Reserved Convertible Bonds represent a total of 
EUR1,012,234, by means of the issuing, on 13 May 2025, of a total of 1,102,234 new ordinary shares with a par value of EUR1 
for the bondholders concerned. Bonds payable were used as payment for the shares. 
 
These shares carry the same rights as existing Voyageurs du Monde shares already traded on the Euronext Growth market 
in Paris, and can be traded under the same name. 
 
The Company's share capital now stands at a total of EUR4,453,159, made up of 4,453,159 ordinary shares with a par value 
of EUR1, divided as follows: 
Shareholders                  Number of shares % share capital Voting rights % Voting rights 
Avantage                     2 793 812    62.74%      5 164 960  74.89% 
Founding partners of Avantage[1]        5 719      0.13%      11 331    0.16% 
Total Avantage and Founding partners      2 799 531    62.87%      5 176 291  75.06% 
Treasury shares (liquidity contract)       1 414      0.03%      1 414    0.02% 
Investors (from conversion of reserved bonds)  1 012 234    22.73%     1 012 234   14.68% 
Free float                    639 980     14.37%      706 349   10.24% 
Total free float                 1 653 628    37.13%      1 719 997  24.94% 
TOTAL Shareholders                4 453 159    100.00%     6 896 288  100.00%

As at May 13, 2025, there were 16,956 remaining convertible bonds available to the public that had not been converted.

About Voyageurs du Monde

The Group is market leader in France in tailor-made travel (56% of 2024 sales), with the Voyageurs du Monde, Comptoir des Voyages, Bynativ and Original Travel (UK) brands, and in adventure travel (28% of 2024 sales), with the Terres d'Aventure, Allibert Trekking, Nomade Aventure and KE Adventure Travel (UK) brands, as well as in cycling holidays (16% of 2024 sales) with the main brands EuroFun Touristik (AT), Loire Valley Travel, Radweg Raisen (DE), SE Tours (DE) and Ruckenwind Reisen (DE).

The shares are admitted to trading on the Euronext Growth market and eligible for PEA PME savings plans.

ISIN code: FR0004045847 / Ticker: ALVDM

LEI (Legal Entity Identifier): 9695005BNQGNY0ND5S19

For more information, go to https://www.voyageursdumonde.fr/voyage-sur-mesure/institutionnel/investisseurs

Contacts:

Voyageurs du Monde Lionel Habasque, Deputy CEO

Tel: 01 53 73 76 77

Email: lhabasque@terdav.com

Alain Capestan, Deputy CEO

Tel: 01 42 86 16 57

Email: acapestan@voyageursdumonde.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Jean-François Rial, Alain Capestan, Lionel Habasque, LoÏc Minvielle, Frédéric Moulin et leurs sociétés respectives

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Notice of conversion of VOYAGEURS DU MONDE convertible bonds 

=------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Voyageurs du Monde 
         55 rue Sainte-Anne 
         75002 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      +33 (0)1 42 86 17 00 
Internet:    www.voyageursdumonde.fr 
ISIN:      FR0004045847 
Euronext Ticker: ALVDM 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Issuer activities (acquisitions, sales...) 
EQS News ID:   2136596 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2136596 13-May-2025 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2136596&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2025 12:00 ET (16:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
