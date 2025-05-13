CERTIFY Health Secures Growth Equity Investment from ABS Capital Partners to Accelerate Patient Engagement Innovation

New Investment Accelerates CERTIFY Health's Mission to Revolutionize Patient Engagement and Streamline Healthcare Operations

GAITHERSBURG, MD / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / CERTIFY Health, a leading SaaS patient engagement platform, is excited to announce its Series A funding round from ABS Capital Partners. This strategic growth equity investment will fuel CERTIFY Health's mission of enhancing the patient experience and streamlining clinical practice operations by expanding its digital intake products and payment solutions.

Since its founding in 2012, CERTIFY Health has delivered innovative tools that simplify scheduling, streamline registration, and improve financial transparency for patients and providers. Its platform includes automated appointment reminders, diverse payment options, and personalized patient workflows - all designed to improve patient satisfaction and drive practice revenue.

"This investment is a major milestone for CERTIFY Health," said founder Marc Potash. "It validates our vision and provides the resources to scale our solutions and serve more healthcare organizations. We are committed to empowering practices with the tools they need to deliver exceptional care."

ABS Capital Partner Cal Wheaton, who will join CERTIFY's Board of Directors, added, "CERTIFY Health streamlines and personalizes the patient experience in healthcare while providing innovative solutions that directly address the critical challenges faced by high-volume healthcare organizations. We are excited to partner with Marc, Kevon, and the rest of the team to support CERTIFY's continued expansion as a leading SaaS patient engagement platform."

Kevon Kothari, CEO of CERTIFY Health, highlighted the partnership's significant benefits, "This partnership with ABS Capital Partners enables us to invest further in our product and our people. We believe that by supporting our talented team, we can continue to innovate and provide solutions that make a real difference in the healthcare industry."

This investment will enable CERTIFY Health to continue to enhance its technology platform, broaden market reach, and further streamline the patient journey - from scheduling to payment. This partnership marks an exciting new phase of growth for CERTIFY Health, reinforcing its commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower healthcare providers and improve patient experiences.

About CERTIFY Health

CERTIFY Health is a premier patient engagement platform that simplifies the healthcare experience by optimizing patient scheduling, streamlining registration, and ensuring financial clarity through seamless insurance verification. The company's mission is to leave every patient confident, ensuring they receive the finest care possible. For more information, visit www.certifyhealth.com.

About ABS Capital Partners

ABS Capital Partners is a growth equity firm that invests in B2B software and tech-enabled services companies with strong technology and data foundations. With over 30 years of experience, ABS Capital has invested more than $2.5 billion in over 130 companies. By providing capital, operational expertise, and strategic support, ABS Capital helps its portfolio companies scale and lead their industries. For more information, visit www.abscapital.com.

