Detego Global Announces Sponsorship of British Police Rugby Team for 2025 Centenary Tour of South Africa

HORSHAM, UNITED KINGDOM / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Following the resounding success of their sponsorship of the England Police Rugby Team's 2024 South African tour, Detego Global, the leading provider of cutting-edge digital forensics and investigative technology, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the British Police Rugby Team's 2025 centenary tour of South Africa, bringing together players from all four nations of England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. This new partnership strengthens a shared commitment to community engagement and global cooperation whilst marking an important occasion - the beginning of the British Police Rugby Team's centenary celebrations.?

Founded in 1925, the British Police Rugby Team has upheld a proud tradition of sporting excellence and service for a century. The 2025 tour of South Africa launches a year of commemorative events and fixtures, starting with two major matches, including one at the world-famous Hollywoodbets Kings Park Stadium in Durban, where the team will take the field as the curtain-raiser for the Sharks vs Scarlets fixture. For many players, having the honour of representing Britain at one of rugby's most iconic venues will be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The British Police Rugby Team's tours have long demonstrated the power of sport to unite law enforcement professionals and engage meaningfully with international communities. This highly anticipated tour is set to promote wellness, cultural understanding, and global cooperation among police and the communities they protect. While touring South Africa, the team will visit underprivileged youth with a passion for rugby, donating equipment and encouraging the development of future players.??

Dave Kirk, founder of Detego Global and lifelong rugby enthusiast, shared his anticipation for the new partnership:

"As a fan of rugby since I played at school, supporting the British Police Rugby Team during its centenary year is nothing short of an honour. It's a sport of integrity that reflects our deep commitment to strengthening the law enforcement community in insightful ways. Through sponsorships like this, we aim to foster connections and reinforce the values shared by law enforcement and Detego Global. This partnership is sure to give back to those who work tirelessly to keep our communities safe."

Nick Bracken OBE DL, Chief Executive Officer of 4 Nations Police Rugby and Tour Chairman, expressed gratitude for the support:?

"We're thrilled to work with Detego Global for the 2025 Centenary Tour. As we celebrate 100 years of British Police Rugby, their support is especially meaningful. Detego Global's commitment to innovation and community-building has made a real difference, and we're excited to mark this historic milestone together and build on the legacy of the past century."?

As the British Police Rugby Team enters its 100th season, this momentous tour celebrates not only a century of teamwork, resilience, and pride, but also sets the stage for a dynamic future. With the revitalisation of the Police Forces Competition (PSUK) and the Detego Global 4 Nations Police Rugby Tournament, the team is well-positioned to forge a legacy of excellence and connection on a global scale.?

About Detego Global

Detego Global is a leading provider of digital forensics, case management, and endpoint monitoring solutions. The company's pioneering Unified Digital Forensics Platform is renowned for its ability to transform investigations, providing rapid and accurate results through patented forensic imaging tools, triage capabilities, AI analytics, and workflow automation. Detego Global supports a wide range of customers in their efforts to combat serious crimes such as fraud, child abuse, organised crime, human trafficking, and terrorism, offering cutting-edge technology and unparalleled expertise. They are trusted by the military, law enforcement teams, intelligence agencies and enterprises around the world.

About British Police Rugby

Founded in 1925, the British Police Rugby Team brings together officers from the police forces of England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales. The team represents a proud tradition of service, sportsmanship, and unity, promoting physical and mental wellbeing across law enforcement through rugby. With a legacy of international tours and community engagement, British Police Rugby continues to build lasting connections both on and off the field.

