The "Dental Overdentures Market Size, Share Trends Analysis Europe 2025-2031 MedSuite Includes: Dental Overdentures and Implant Bridges" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European market for overdentures and implant bridges is set to experience significant growth. Valued at €1.2 billion in 2024, it is projected to rise at a CAGR of 2.6%, reaching over €1.4 billion by the end of the forecast period. This upward trend is largely driven by Europe's aging population and the increasing adoption of digital technologies in dental care.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market, segmented into overdentures, implant bridges, and implant bars and attachments. It provides extensive market intelligence, including unit sales, average selling prices, market value, and growth trends. Market forecasts extend to 2031, while historical data traces back to 2021, offering a robust framework for understanding the industry's trajectory.

As Europe's elderly demographic expands, the demand for prosthetic dental solutions surges. The industry is undergoing a transformation with the integration of advanced design and scanning technologies, prompting manufacturers to innovate and improve production efficiency.

The competitive landscape is dominated by notable players like Nobel Biocare and Zest Dental Solutions. Nobel Biocare leads the CAD/CAM implant bar segment, leveraging its strong legacy in the dental implant sector. Meanwhile, Zest Dental Solutions excels in the attachment market, with its renowned Locator attachment system, although it faces rising competition from economical alternatives.

The report dissects the implant bar market, emphasizing CAD/CAM-manufactured implant bars, thus highlighting the consolidation within this segment compared to the fragmented market for traditionally produced bars. The market segmentation extends across various prosthetic and implant types, incorporating parameters like traditional and mini implants, as well as diverse implant support types, catering to distinct market requirements.

The research scope covers numerous European regions, including Germany, France, the U.K., and more, setting its base year in 2024. The forecast period spans from 2025 to 2031, with historical data from 2021 to 2024. Quantitative coverage comprises market size, shares, forecasts, growth rates, and units sold, while qualitative coverage delves into the COVID-19 impact, growth trends, market limiters, competitive analysis, and SWOT assessments for top competitors. Moreover, the study's data sources encompass primary interviews with industry leaders, regulatory data, and import export statistics, ensuring a well-rounded understanding of the market dynamics.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Avinent

Nobil-Metal

CADstar

Panthera Dental

Core3dcentres

Phibo

Dentsply Sirona

Proscan

DentWise

Rhein83

DESS

Sineldent

Fresdental

Sterngold Dental

Kerator

Straumann Group

Kulzer

Supra Solutions

LaStruttura

Sweden Martina

Local distributors

Zest Dental

Nobel Biocare

ZimVie

