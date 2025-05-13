Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy Announces New Partnership With ES Gaming Powered by Easterseals

LINCOLN, NEBRASKA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy, a leader in pharmacy services for individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD), is thrilled to announce its partnership with ES Gaming, powered by Easterseals, marking a significant step towards creating more accessible and engaging community spaces in our increasingly digital world. This collaboration is set to address the unique challenges individuals with IDD may face when accessing online gaming.

Recognizing gaming as a valuable platform for connection and empowerment, this partnership not only aims to provide entertainment but also to foster welcoming community spaces among gamers with and without disabilities. To expand access for gamers, we are excited to announce our EmpowerPlay initiative to get gaming consoles to those that would like to be involved in gameplay. These efforts underscore our dedication to "being your neighbor" and the belief that everyone should have the opportunity to connect and compete in enjoyable and meaningful ways.

Scott Louderback, founder of Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy, emphasized the synergy of this alliance, stating, "Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy's founding principles are centered around caring for our neighbors and communities. We're excited to join forces with Easterseals to support creating an online community where gamers can connect with others, broadening their social experience in an ever-more-digital world."

Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to stay informed about our company initiatives and upcoming opportunities with ES Gaming!

About Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy: Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy provides best-in-class IDD pharmacy support to individuals and their circles of support in an ever-growing number of states.

About ES Gaming: For more information about how you can connect with online gamers, visit esgaming.gg.

Join ES Gaming's growing Discord to meet disabled and nondisabled gamers alike, HERE.

Follow ES Gaming on their Game4Access Twitch and tune into upcoming streams, events, and conversation HERE.

About Easterseals: Easterseals empowers people to live independent, full lives. Serving 1.5M annually with essential disability, aging, and veterans' services across the U.S. Learn more at https://www.easterseals.com/.

Contact Information

Stacy Wilson

Director of Business Development

stacy@neighborhoodrx.com

(816) 654-6200





SOURCE: Neighborhood LTC Pharmacy

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/neighborhood-ltc-pharmacy-announces-new-partnership-with-es-gaming-po-1010238