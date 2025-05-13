Sensiba LLP Accredited to Provide ISO/IEC 42001 Certifications

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Sensiba LLP announced it has been accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to certify organizations for the ISO/IEC 42001 standard.

Sensiba received ANAB accreditation following a detailed examination of its ISO certification policies, procedures, and implementation performance. After reviewing Sensiba's audit process and related documentation, ANAB was satisfied that the firm meets its rigorous accreditation requirements.

"With AI becoming more important for our clients, securing this accreditation is a significant milestone," said Risk Assurance Partner Brian Beal. "We're excited to expand the ISO-related services we provide our clients, reinforcing our commitment to collaborating with them to meet their evolving risk assurance needs."

ISO/IEC 42001 addresses the AI system lifecycle from initial concepts to final system deployment and operations. The standard is designed to help organizations manage the security and governance risks associated with AI and ensure their systems are developed and used responsibly.

Companies that obtain ISO/IEC 42001 certification after an independent audit can cite their compliance and provide assurance to customers, prospects, regulators, and other stakeholders.

"Being able to award accredited certifications for ISO/IEC 42001 highlights our commitment to serving our clients effectively by meeting the requirements established by ANAB and the International Accreditation Forum," said Risk Assurance Partner and ISO Practice Leader Scott Dritz. "We're proud to receive this accreditation."

Sensiba also provides audits for the ISO/IEC 27001 (information security), 27017 (cloud provider information security controls), 27701 (privacy), and 27018 (privacy in cloud services) standards, as well as security services including HITRUST, penetration testing, HIPAA compliance audits, and others.

About Sensiba

Sensiba's global accounting, tax, risk assurance, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, establish trust, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. Independent and partner-owned, we're a top-75 U.S. firm with a global footprint, maintaining operations across the Americas, Europe, Australia, and beyond. We're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and embrace emerging opportunities. As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. As a member of Morison Global, we support our clients' international accounting and tax needs. For more information, visit Sensiba.com.

