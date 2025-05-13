Anzeige
Vertosoft Signs New Distribution Agreement With Darktrace Federal
Vertosoft Signs New Distribution Agreement With Darktrace Federal

Finanznachrichten News

LEESBURG, VIRGINIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Vertosoft, a leading distributor of innovative technology solutions to the public sector, is proud to announce they have signed an agreement to become Darktrace Federal's newest distributor. Darktrace Federal, an Arlington, Virginia-based affiliate of Darktrace, delivers complete AI-powered IT, OT, and email cybersecurity solutions to defend U.S federal customers from cyber disruption. This partnership aims to ensure cybersecurity resilience within the public sector by granting Darktrace Federal access to Vertosoft's Federal government contract vehicles and channel partners. This addition to Vertosoft's line card is strengthening their cybersecurity portfolio by incorporating a solution that leverages AI to learn from agency business data to ensure mission operations, accelerate security team operations, and actively defend networks and communications.

Vertosoft x Darktrace Federal

Vertosoft x Darktrace Federal

Darktrace Federal products use Darktrace's proven Self-Learning AI, which establishes an ecosystem-specific understanding of normal operational behavior in order to autonomously defend an agencies' environment, organization, and operations. Darktrace Federal's Cyber AI platform, consisting of Cyber AI Mission DefenseTM and Cyber AI Email ProtectionTM, forms an adaptive knowledge of every device, user, peer group, network segment, and email communication, helping agencies defend against sophisticated threats including nation-state attacks, insider threats, zero-days, supply chain compromise, phishing attacks and more. Darktrace Federal solutions are FedRAMP High Authorized, demonstrating compliance with the federal government's most rigorous security standards for cloud service providers.

"We are thrilled to partner with Darktrace Federal and bring their innovative AI-driven cybersecurity solutions to the public sector," said Josh Slattery VP of Tech Sales at Vertosoft. "This collaboration aligns with our mission to provide innovative technology to the government. Leveraging Darktrace Federal's advanced security capabilities, we can enhance our commitment to providing robust and scalable technology solutions that ensure cyber resilience across all levels of government."

"Vertosoft's strong reputation, contract vehicles and channel ecosystem will accelerate Darktrace Federal's ability to deliver complete AI-powered solutions to defend U.S. federal government OT and IT networks and email communications to help ensure operational resilience," said Marcus Fowler, CEO of Darktrace Federal. "The need to strengthen cybersecurity across the U.S. federal government has never been more critical and together, Darktrace Federal and Vertosoft can empower agencies to transform their security operations and zero trust strategies, helping to reduce risk while augmenting human defenders."

About Vertosoft

At Vertosoft we are a trusted, value-driven distributor of innovative technology solutions. Our experienced team and tailored services equip our channel partners and suppliers with the tools, contracts, and secure systems needed to succeed in the public sector market. Visit vertosoft.com for more information.

Contact Information

Mary Dawson
Digital Marketing Manager
info@vertosoft.com
571-707-4132

Nicole Bongianino
Channel Marketing Specialist
nicole.bongianino@vertosoft.com
571-707-4130

.

SOURCE: Vertosoft



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vertosoft-signs-new-distribution-agreement-with-darktrace-federa-1025923

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
