Stalwart Ventures: Utah's #1 Early Stage Venture Fund Unveils New Brand Identity, Expanded Leadership Team

PROVO, UT / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / RevRoad Capital (RRC), the early stage venture fund that broke records when it debuted in 2023, unveiled today a new brand identity - Stalwart Ventures - a reflection of the fund's portfolio success and expanded leadership team since its debut.

Stalwart Ventures (L-R) David Mann, Jeff Martin, Rachelle Morris, and James Prasad

"I'm excited to usher in a new chapter with the Stalwart Ventures identity," said Executive Managing Partner David Mann. "This is more than a name change - it's a reaffirmation of the values that have defined us from the start: rigorous investment discipline, deep engagement with our portfolio companies, and an unwavering commitment to long-term value creation. We want the world's best founders to know that we are steadfast, tenacious, and loyal partners - fully invested in their success throughout every stage of their entrepreneurial journey."

Stalwart Ventures cofounders Mann and Rachelle Morris recently unveiled its new brand identity at the firm's investor day to the fund's limited partners, 30 percent of whom are women. The fund also reported 2024 growth for every portfolio company, including multiple experiencing >100% YoY revenue growth in what was a tough year in the US for early stage startups.

Building on this momentum, Stalwart Ventures has expanded its leadership team, adding Managing Director Jeff Martin, a serial entrepreneur, award-winning innovator and former direct report to Steve Jobs at Apple. Martin's expertise in AI, multimedia design, and mobile commerce is underscored by his leadership roles with The Smithsonian Astronomy Council, Harvard Center of Astrophysics, and position as the first co-chair of the Albert Einstein Foundation.

"The breadth of experiences and network I've been able to develop throughout my career in Silicon Valley is a perfect fit for Stalwart Ventures," said Martin. "Our shared goal of uncovering and scaling prolific founders, who are on the cutting edge of science and technology, and its attention to operational excellence led me to join as a managing director. I'm excited to work with Stalwart Ventures as we take it into its next stage of growth."

Stalwart Ventures has also added Chief Financial Officer James Prasad, a respected technologist, serial entrepreneur and former Red Hat executive whose experience in scaling startups to IPO, while intermixing his expertise in engineering, operations and financial optimization. Prasad's skillsets are an invaluable addition to the team.

"I'm thrilled to join Stalwart Ventures, where I'm able to work with such unique startups to leverage not just my work in engineering, but optimizing finances to ensure our portfolio companies are on the right track from day one," said Prasad.

Stalwart Ventures' current portfolio includes: Hypercraft , Particl , Kinectify , Halosight , Sierra , Skill Struck , ReferPro , Nomyx , Proteus , Innovera and Volta .

