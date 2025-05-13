Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican" or the "Company") announces the final results from its 2025 annual and special meeting held on May 13, 2025 (the "Meeting").

The following six nominees were elected as directors of Trican to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders of Trican, or until their successors are elected or appointed:

Nominee # Votes For % Votes For # Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Thomas M. Alford 105,880,820 98.58% 1,524,276 1.42% Trudy M. Curran 103,508,604 96.37% 3,896,492 3.63% Bradley P.D. Fedora 106,641,513 99.29% 763,581 0.71% Michael J. McNulty 104,643,973 97.43% 2,761,123 2.57% Stuart G. O'Connor 103,592,468 96.45% 3,812,628 3.55% Deborah S. Stein 97,565,879 90.84% 9,839,215 9.16%

At the Meeting, shareholders also voted to approve the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of Trican, with Votes For totaling 104,476,842 Trican Shares representing 94.58% of the Trican Shares voted. The Resolution to approve unallocated options under the Company's stock option plan was approved by shareholders with Votes For totaling 103,262,917 Trican Shares representing 96.14% of the Trican Shares Voted. An advisory vote to accept Trican's approach to executive compensation was approved by shareholders with Votes For totaling 103,081,496 Trican Shares representing 95.97% of the Trican Shares Voted.

ABOUT TRICAN

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican supplies oil and natural gas well servicing equipment and solutions to our customers through the drilling, completion, and production cycles. Our team of technical experts provide state of the art equipment, engineering support, reservoir expertise and laboratory services through the delivery of hydraulic fracturing, cementing, coiled tubing, nitrogen services and chemical sales for the oil and gas industry in Western Canada. Trican is the largest pressure pumping service company in Canada.

