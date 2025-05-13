EQS-News: NGO RAES / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

13.05.2025

Supported by the Senegalese NGO RAES, a pioneer in education through entertainment in Africa, the series continues to break taboos and shed light on major contemporary issues DAKAR, Senegal, May 13, 2025/APO Group/ -- Ten years after its debut, the pan-African series C'est la vie! returns with an explosive new season: "C'est la vie!, Nouvelle Génération", available now on TV5MONDEplus and from May 20, 2025 on TV5MONDE. For a decade, the series has offered an authentic, committed and unfiltered look at African social realities. In the fictional neighborhood of Ratanga, residents meet, love, clash and try to understand each other. C'est la vie! recounts, with realism and humor, the challenges of everyday life: love, family, friendship, work, maternity, health, and much more. Supported by the Senegalese NGO RAES, a pioneer in education through entertainment in Africa, the series continues to break taboos and shed light on major contemporary issues, blending emotion, drama and comedy. At a time of unprecedented crisis in international health funding in Africa, C'est la vie! is a powerful tool for raising awareness and bringing about change. 10 years of impact in figures + 40 million viewers worldwide (TV5MONDE/SOFRES study); + 15 million via local African channels; 734 broadcasts and 23 partner channels; 4 TV seasons (117 episodes) + 82 original web-episodes + 3 spin-offs; A series available in several languages (Season 1 in 6 languages, seasons 2 and 3 in 3 languages) 200 million views on Facebook and YouTube; 30 digital campaigns; 3 million interactions and 800,000 subscribers on social networks; A 50-episode podcast (Season 1 in 4 languages and season 2 in 2 languages); 2.8 million listeners via community radios (excluding RFI); + 10,000 community activities organized and 3,000 actors trained; These figures testify to the impact of C'est la vie! far beyond the small screen. About NEW GENERATION A powerful and inspiring female alliance Originally created by Ivorian screenwriter Marguerite ABOUET, the series has been reinvented by six female screenwriters from Togo, Senegal, Cameroon and France. This new season presents a gallery of strong female characters, united to face Ratanga's social challenges - like a team of African Avengers. A major innovation: the narrative extends to digital. The 25 TV episodes are joined by mini-web episodes, offering a cross-section of the city of Ratanga. Certain secondary characters on screen become central figures on the web, allowing us to explore more social and health issues and reach a wider audience. In a changing world, C'est la vie! continues to be rooted in reality, to educate and to inspire. --- Don't miss the new season! Available now exclusively on TV5MONDEplus (web platform). TV broadcast from May 20, 2025 on TV5MONDE. Preview launch C'est la vie! Nouvelle génération: Thursday, May 15, 2025, 4:00 pm Cinéma Pathé Dakar. Registration link: https://apo-opa.co/44wxyOc . Distributed by APO Group on behalf of RAES NGO. Download image (1): https://apo-opa.co/4jZJFs6 Download image (2): https://apo-opa.co/4jZJFs6 Download document: https://apo-opa.co/4dgGB8k Watch Teaser: https://apo-opa.co/45a0WKh Press Contact:

Marie WADE

Marketing/Communication Manager

Program C'est la vie! - ONG RAES

marie.wade@ongraes.org



