Earthling Security Announces Rebrand and Launch of EarthlingLabs, New Research and Development Division

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Earthling Security is proud to unveil its refreshed brand identity for 2025. The past few years have marked a period of significant growth, major milestones, and positive transformations. As Earthling continues its forward evolution, this brand refresh serves as an accurate reflection of that journey. Rather than signaling change to the industry, the rebrand spotlights Earthling's progress and sophistication as a firm. It stands as a testament to the commitment, investment, and maturity of the Earthling team. With an expanded workforce and a renewed focus on innovation, Earthling's refreshed identity looks boldly toward the future.

Earthling has developed new technologies and techniques focused on security automation and AI-driven threat management. In line with this evolution, the company has formed a dedicated research, technology, and product development division to drive innovation, deliver system automation, and ensure meaningful product differentiation. This team will stay ahead of emerging technologies, vulnerabilities, and strategic models to better serve both the public and private sectors. At the core of these efforts are the values that guide Earthling: maturity, innovation, and integrity-principles that foster the creativity and ingenuity behind every solution.

Announcing EarthlingLabs

Part of Earthling's story and evolution is the announcement of EarthlingLabs. EarthlingLabs is the Research and Development arm of Earthling Security. The purpose of this internal group is to focus on research and innovation. This team will exclusively research, develop, and test tools, techniques, and technologies that will address the industry's most complex problems and challenges. To keep up with the demands of the industry, EarthlingLabs serves as an internal incubator, providing innovation-focused product and technology development.

Areas EarthlingLabs will focus on are:

Compliance and Security Automation

Artificial Intelligence / Machine learning

Low-Code No-Code

Cloud Security Operations

Infrastructure-as-Code

Governance-as-Code

About Earthling's AI-based MSSP Practice

Earthling's Artificial Intelligence (AI) Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP) solutions leverage cutting-edge technology and deep industry expertise to deliver top-tier security and cloud operations services. Their AI-based practices ensure policy-driven and automated security remediation and swift and efficient vulnerability addressing, minimizing risk and enhancing your security posture. Earthling manages your business environment with precision, ensuring that your organization remains compliant with the latest standards and regulations.

Earthling's 24/7/365 Cloud Security Operations Center (CSOC) offers unparalleled monitoring, detection, and response capabilities, significantly reducing the noise-to-signal ratio to focus on the most critical threats. Earthling tailors their services to fit your specific environment, providing bespoke solutions that include proactive security posture management and expert threat analysis. With their AI MSSP services, you gain an advanced and trusted cybersecurity partner dedicated to protecting your business while enabling growth and innovation.

Earthling's Compliance-as-a-Service offering

Earthling is among the first to offer a true Compliance-as-a-Service (CaaS) offering. As part of this offering, Earthling provides fully managed security services supported by a proprietary Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) and Governance-as-Code (GaC) Library to deploy and manage cloud environments that are fully compliant with the regulatory standards required by their clients. As a Compliant Managed Security Service Provider (CMSSP), Earthling frees their customers from the burdens and heavy costs associated with DevSecOps and control compliance. This allows the customer to focus on the work that is important to them efficiently. Earthling's CMSSP and CaaS offerings can support organizations in any single or multi-cloud environment by automating the implementation of operational compliance controls for various regulatory verticals. Earthling's CMSSP service offerings are provided in Amazon Web Services, the Google Cloud Platform, and Microsoft Azure, and support a variety of regulatory verticals and compliance standards, including FedRAMP, CMMC, GovRAMP, PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOC2, as well as ISO 27001 and specific NIST Special Publications.

About Earthling Security

Earthling Security, LLC, is a strategic, end-to-end Cloud Computing, Cybersecurity, and Compliant Managed Security Services Provider (CMSSP), as well as a DevSecOps solutions company. Among our other certifications, Earthling is an accredited FedRAMP and GovRAMP (StateRAMP) 3PAO. As one of the first companies to gain FedRAMP 3PAO accreditation, we have a methodical and proven approach to compliance and assessments.

Earthling's focus is to provide automated, tailored, and strategic business solutions to support and optimize the business mission of our valued customers. Earthling is a solutions provider specializing in managed services, compliance automation, and secure cloud transformation. Earthling partners with public and private sector organizations to design, deploy, and maintain secure, compliant, and scalable environments.

For more information about us, please visit Earthling's website: www.earthlingsecurity.com

To read further about Earthling's Rebrand: Earthling | Earthling Announces Rebrand And R&D Team

