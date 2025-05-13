ERP Advisors Group Hosts a Free Webinar Detailing the Benefits of an ERP Selection Consultant

On Thursday, May 15th, Shawn Windle, ERP Advisors Group's ERP Expert to CEOs & CFOs, will be joined by Ryan Baca, Director of Consulting for EAG, to discuss why you should hire a consultant to support your ERP project.

LAKEWOOD, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Shawn Windle, Founder and Managing Principal, and Ryan Baca, Director of Consulting, will outline the reasons you should hire an ERP selection consultant and how a consultant can ensure your project reaches a successful go-live.

Open registration is available at: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events

Sign up here for the live broadcast: https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/why-should-you-hire-an-erp-consultant-event

During this webinar, Shawn and Ryan will explore how ERP selections go wrong and the long-term ramifications, as well as the key roles that must be performed by either internal resources or external consultants throughout the selection process.

Shawn and Ryan each bring over 30 years of experience in the ERP industry, having worked with the largest technology consulting firms in the world and advised clients ranging from small businesses up to multinational enterprises.

About ERP Advisors Group

ERP Advisors Group is one of the world's most trusted enterprise software advisory firms, helping hundreds of organizations purchase and implement the right enterprise software solutions to meet their unique needs. ERP Advisors Group is technology independent, with a proven track record of successful ERP software selections that lead to successful go-lives.

Meet the independent ERP Consultants of ERP Advisors Group.

To register for the webinar, please visit https://www.erpadvisorsgroup.com/events/why-should-you-hire-an-erp-consultant-event

