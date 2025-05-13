Upgrade driven by enhanced profitability and balance sheet strength

Fitch rating moves to BBB, Moody's to Baa2

Avolon Holdings Limited ('Avolon'), a leading global aviation finance company, announces that Fitch Ratings ('Fitch') and Moody's Ratings ('Moody's) have upgraded its issuer and senior unsecured notes ratings.

Fitch has upgraded Avolon from BBB- to BBB, and Moody's has upgraded Avolon from Baa3 to Baa2, both with a stable outlook.

Fitch and Moody's have also made similar upgrades to their issue-level rating on all outstanding senior unsecured notes issued by Avolon's wholly owned subsidiary, Avolon Holdings Funding Limited.

Ross O'Connor, Avolon CFO, commented: "The upgrades from Fitch and Moody's reflect our continued strong financial performance and disciplined growth. These improved ratings highlight the strength of our balance sheet and high levels of liquidity, positioning us to build on our financial success to date."

About Avolon

Avolon is a leading global aviation finance company connecting capital with customers to drive the transformation of aviation and the economic and social benefits of global travel. We pride ourselves on our deep customer relationships, our collaborative team approach, and our fast execution. We invest with a long-term perspective, diversifying risk and managing capital efficiently to maintain our strong balance sheet. Working with 141 airlines in 60 countries, Avolon has an owned, managed, and committed fleet of 1,096 aircraft, as of 31 March 2025. www.avolon.aero

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250513405936/en/

Contacts:

David Breen Darragh Crowley

Avolon Investor Relations

ir@avolon.aero

T: +353 1 231 5800

Douglas Keatinge

Avolon Head of Communications

dkeatinge@avolon.aero

T: +353 86 037 4163