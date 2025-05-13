Money Metals Exchange Announces International Sound Money Scholarship For 10th Straight Year

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / For the tenth straight year, a leading U.S. precious-metals dealer has teamed up with the nation's preeminent sound money policy groups to help students pay for the ever-increasing costs associated with continuing education.

Money Metals Exchange , Sound Money Defense League , and the Sound Money Foundation are proud to present the 2025 Sound Money Scholarship -- the first gold-backed scholarship of the modern era.

Starting in 2016, these organizations set aside 100 ounces of physical gold to fund scholarships, at the time valued around $120,000. Today, as a result of excessive money printing and deficit spending, 100 ounces of gold is worth more than $330,000. Using this fund, the groups seek to reward outstanding students who display a thorough understanding of economics, monetary policy, and sound money.

The Sound Money Scholarship is open to high school seniors, undergraduate, and graduate students with an interest in economics, specifically the free-market tradition. Applicants do not have to be economics majors to be eligible to receive this scholarship.

The coalition of sound money proponents also announced this year's blue-ribbon panel of judges for the 2025 Sound Money Scholarship:

Michael Maharrey serves a Market Analyst for Money Metals and is the national communications director for the Tenth Amendment Center. He hosts the Money Metals' Midweek Memo podcast . Michael is the author of four books and several e-books on the US Constitution and nullification.

Michael earned a degree in Mass Communications from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg and a B.S. in Accounting from the University of Kentucky. He speaks at events across the United States, and frequently appears as a guest on local, national, and international radio shows advancing constitutional history and America's founding principles.

Chris Powell is a journalist in Connecticut, where he worked for the Journal Inquirer, a daily newspaper in Manchester, for 56 years, 44 of them as managing editor. He continues to write three political columns each week for newspapers throughout the state and the Patch internet site in his hometown. He frequently appears on talk radio programs on several Connecticut stations.

Powell is also secretary/treasurer of the Gold Anti-Trust Action Committee Inc. (GATA), which he co-founded in 1999 to expose and oppose the rigging of the gold market by Western central banks and their investment bank agents. He edits the GATA Dispatch, that organization's daily electronic newsletter, and speaks on behalf of the organization at financial conferences in the United States and abroad.

He is a member of the Board of Directors of the Connecticut Council on Freedom of Information and was its state legislative chairman for many years.

Tho Bishop is Outreach Director for the Mises Institute. Prior to joining the Mises Institute team in 2015, he served as Deputy Communications Director for the House Financial Services Committee. His work has been featured in a number of publications, including The Federalist,The Washington Times, and Business Insider.

Dr. Paul F. Cwik is a Professor of Economics and Finance at the University of Mount Olive and a Fellow of the Ludwig von Mises Institute. For nine years, he taught the BB&T classes on the Foundations of Capitalism at North Carolina State University. He earned a BA from Hillsdale College, an MA from Tulane University, and a PhD from Auburn University, where he was a Mises Research Fellow. He has taught at several colleges and universities, including Auburn University, Campbell University, and Walsh College. Dr. Cwik's book, Austrian Business Cycle Theory: An Introduction, was released in 2024.

The Sound Money Scholarship has received entries from students attending hundreds upon hundreds of high schools and higher learning institutions across nearly 50 states, Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., and nearly a dozen countries, and across five continents, and nine exceptional students were awarded $11,500 in scholarship money.

Following the intense popularity of the Sound Money Scholarship, the two groups established the Sound Money Fellowship, offering yet another opportunity for students and independent researchers to contribute to our understanding of sound money through written research. Click the link to read more about the Sound Money Fellowship .

The deadline to submit applications for the Sound Money Scholarship is October 31, 2025. For more information, please visit moneymetals.com/scholarship or email scholarship@moneymetals.com .

Contact: Jp Cortez

E-mail: jp.cortez@soundmoneydefense.org

