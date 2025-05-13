Cloud9 and Theta Network Join Forces to Launch Innovative AI Powered Experience for Esports Fans

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Cloud9, a global leader in esports, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Theta Network, the leading provider of decentralized cloud infrastructure for AI, media, and entertainment. Together, the two industry leaders are developing Nimbus, a Cloud9-branded conversational AI chatbot designed to revolutionize fan engagement and redefine how esports audiences connect with their favorite teams.

Built on Theta Network's state of the art decentralized GPU infrastructure, and powered by the Theta Edge Network with over 30,000 distributed GPU nodes, Nimbus will deliver real time updates, personalized insights, and instant access to team stats, all within an interactive and intuitive experience. Fans will be able to engage with Nimbus across platforms like Discord and the Cloud9 website, offering seamless connectivity and direct access to live tournament data, including match updates from Riot Games APIs.

"Cloud9 has always been at the forefront of innovation in the esports industry. This partnership with Theta Network allows us to deliver something truly unique for our fans, an AI-powered experience that not only informs but engages, creating more meaningful ways for fans to interact with Cloud9," said Jack Etienne, CEO and Co-Founder of Cloud9.

Nimbus will also integrate directly into Club9 , Cloud9's fan loyalty program, allowing fans to earn XP through meaningful interactions with the chatbot. By engaging with Nimbus, users will progress toward exclusive rewards and unlock deeper layers of participation in the Club9 ecosystem. Beyond enhancing the fan experience, this partnership will offer valuable insight into community behavior, helping Cloud9 refine strategies and deliver greater value across its global audience.

"Esports fans are some of the most engaged and analytical audiences in the world - they dive deep into stats, study strategies, and live for those real-time match moments. With Cloud9's new AI conversational agent running on our edge computing network and integrated into Club9 fan loyalty program, we're creating technology that truly respects that depth of engagement, giving fans the rich, instant insights and dynamic interactions their dedication deserves," said Mitch Liu, co-founder and CEO of Theta Labs.

This collaboration underscores Cloud9's commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation, inclusivity, and fan connection. With Nimbus set to launch in 2025, fans can expect a smarter, more dynamic way to stay connected with Cloud9 anytime, anywhere.

Fans can look forward to exciting developments as Cloud9 and Theta Network continue to innovate together. Stay connected with Cloud9 for more updates on this partnership and the upcoming AI chatbot by following Cloud9 on social media or visiting the official website at cloud9.gg.

About Cloud9

Founded in 2013, Cloud9 has become one of the most recognized esports organizations in the world, boasting championship-winning teams and a passionate global fanbase. With a focus on excellence, inclusivity, and innovation, Cloud9 continues to lead the charge in shaping the future of esports and gaming.

About Theta Network

Theta Network is the leading provider of decentralized cloud infrastructure for AI, media and entertainment powered by a global network of 30,000 distributed edge nodes and a native blockchain. Backed by Samsung, Sony, Bertelsmann Digital Media Investments and Creative Artists Agency, Theta is among the top 10 DePIN blockchains by market capitalization on Coingecko and top AI tokens on Binance.com .

Recently launched Theta EdgeCloud is the first hybrid cloud-edge computing AI platform with over 80 PetaFLOPS of on-demand distributed GPU compute power. EdgeCloud now counts 30 global customers including 4 of the top 5 South Korea universities, top professional sports teams including NBA's Houston Rockets , NHL's Las Vegas Knights , New Jersey Devils, and global esports teams FlyQuest and Evil Geniuses.

Theta's enterprise validator and governance council is composed of global market leaders including Google, Samsung, CAA and Binance.

