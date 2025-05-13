Tim Organ Announces Major Brand Evolution: Mindshare Collaborative Becomes Health Business Growth Collective

New name. Expanded vision. Global impact.

TAMPA, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Together with her CEO, Tim Organ, JJ Virgin, New York Times bestselling author and founder of one of the most influential professional communities in health and wellness, is proud to announce a transformative brand shift. The Mindshare Collaborative is now the Health Business Growth Collective (HBGC), a name that reflects a bold new vision to support a global community of health practitioners with the tools, strategy, and community they need to thrive.

"As the needs of our community have grown, so has our mission," says Virgin. "We're not just about collaboration, we're about inspiring growth and impact. Strategic, sustainable, measurable growth for every health business owner we serve."

What's New Under the HBGC Umbrella?

With this evolution comes a host of new offerings and expanded support for health experts, clinicians, and entrepreneurs worldwide.

A Global Focus: HBGC is expanding beyond borders, inviting practitioners from all over the world into the community. With new virtual programs, scalable resources, and ongoing VIP educational offerings, HBGC aims to be the premier business growth community for health professionals everywhere. The Health Biz Hub: HBGC has launched The Health Biz Hub, a digital showcase and directory, designed to spotlight emerging voices and visionary brands (both products AND services) to elevate those in the health space. "The Health Biz Hub is not just a directory, but a growing community, where health business products and service providers can elevate their brands, increase their income, and expand their impact, by connecting with the right audience of health leaders. This is a place where innovation meets connection." ~ Tim Organ, CEO A New Format for The Mindshare Summit: The annual Mindshare Summit will continue, now with a refreshed format that puts successful health business owners in the spotlight. Attendees will hear directly from peers about what's working now in real-time, offering an inside look at marketing wins, scalable systems, audience growth, and impactful program delivery. This peer-led innovation track ensures that HBGC members learn from each other's experiences, not just from the stage, but in every hallway conversation.

Growing The Mindshare Mastermind: With the addition of several new powerhouse marketing and AI coaches to the HBGC Coaching Team, The Mindshare Mastermind has expanded, making room for even more powerhouse health leaders to scale their businesses and impact, while surrounded by supportive, elite, like-minded peers, connected by their larger mission to revolutionize health & wellness.

Launching More New Training Programs. In addition to the highly respected "Income Stream Blueprint" program, HBGC has added "The Health Business Optimizer". This is a new program to help health business owners and leaders incorporate the tools, tech, and team to create more time freedom, increase profitability, and optimize offer(s), to create a self-managed company, ready to scale.

The Health Business Optimizer surrounds health business owners and their teams with a powerful group of marketing experts who are laser-focused on guiding, supporting you and equipping them with the know-how to build that foundation.

"Mindshare started as a movement to bring health influencers together," Virgin adds. "Now, we're building a movement to grow successful, values-driven health businesses that change the world-one client, one program, one breakthrough at a time."

To learn more about the Health Business Growth Collective, visit https://thehbgc.com

