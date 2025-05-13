Anzeige
13.05.2025 21:02 Uhr
PQ Hosting: PQ.Hosting Launches Its 49th Location - Malaysia Joins the Global Server Network

Finanznachrichten News

CHISINAU, MD / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / PQ.Hosting continues its global expansion with the addition of a new country to its network - Malaysia. This marks the company's 49th location in its international infrastructure and another step toward complete global coverage. With servers now live in Southeast Asia, clients gain access to a reliable, low-latency hosting environment tailored for projects targeting Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, and neighbouring countries.

As with all PQ.Hosting locations, the servers in Malaysia are hosted on the company's hardware, with no rentals, intermediaries, or compromises in performance. This approach is a rare practice among hosting providers. The infrastructure uses KVM virtualisation, avoids cloud-based solutions, and features ports up to 10 Gbps and NVMe drives across all plans and locations, with no inflated prices or hidden limits.

"We are steadily building an infrastructure that meets the real business demand for fast, stable, and transparent operations worldwide. Malaysia is a key point on the map, and we're proud to add it to our active locations," - says Ivan Nekulitsi, Founder and CEO of PQ.Hosting.

In addition to VPS servers, customers can also access dedicated servers, VPN services, proxies, domain names, and SSL certificates - all managed through a unified control panel. 24/7 customer support is available, and migration from other hosting providers is free. Services are offered at standard rates globally, starting from just €5.77 per month.

With the launch of Malaysia, PQ.Hosting reinforces its position as one of the few providers offering true global coverage, its own hardware, and 10 Gbps speeds without artificial limitations.

Visit the website for a full list of available locations and more details. VPS hosting - VPS/VDS hosting rental - Buy a VPS server with a trial period - Cheap price of a virtual PQ server. Hosting

Media Contact:

stella

social@pq.hosting

SOURCE: PQ Hosting



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/pq.hosting-launches-its-49th-location-malaysia-joins-the-global-s-1027280

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
