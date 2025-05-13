SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: CDP Disclosures - Planning Tips for Successful Reporting in 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Complimentary Webinar:

CDP Disclosures - Planning Tips for Successful Reporting in 2025

As the 2025 CDP reporting season approaches, ensuring your organization is well-prepared is crucial for a successful disclosure. Join SCS Consulting Services' upcoming webinar, " CDP Disclosures - Planning Tips for Successful Reporting in 2025," where our experts will provide actionable insights to help you navigate the latest changes and optimize your reporting strategy. This session is designed to equip sustainability professionals with the knowledge needed to enhance their CDP performance in the 2025 reporting cycle and beyond.

Key topics to be covered:

Understanding the 2025 CDP Questionnaire Updates: Gain insights into the significant changes introduced into an integrated questionnaire format and their implications for your organization.

Strategies for Enhancing Disclosure Quality: Learn practical steps to improve the comprehensiveness and accuracy of your responses.

Aligning with Emerging Sustainability Standards: Explore how to synchronize your CDP reporting with frameworks like ISSB S2 Climate Standard.

How to Improve Performance Outcomes: Improve your score by understanding how the new scoring guidelines work and the common pitfalls that keep companies 'stuck' with lower scores.

