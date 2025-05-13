Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Wenn Rendite auf Sicherheit trifft: Warum Almonty Industries plötzlich jeder will!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.05.2025 21:26 Uhr
155 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SCS Global Services: Complimentary Webinar: CDP Disclosures - Planning Tips for Successful Reporting in 2025

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Complimentary Webinar:

CDP Disclosures - Planning Tips for Successful Reporting in 2025

Register Here

As the 2025 CDP reporting season approaches, ensuring your organization is well-prepared is crucial for a successful disclosure. Join SCS Consulting Services' upcoming webinar, " CDP Disclosures - Planning Tips for Successful Reporting in 2025," where our experts will provide actionable insights to help you navigate the latest changes and optimize your reporting strategy. This session is designed to equip sustainability professionals with the knowledge needed to enhance their CDP performance in the 2025 reporting cycle and beyond.

Key topics to be covered:

  • Understanding the 2025 CDP Questionnaire Updates: Gain insights into the significant changes introduced into an integrated questionnaire format and their implications for your organization.

  • Strategies for Enhancing Disclosure Quality: Learn practical steps to improve the comprehensiveness and accuracy of your responses.

  • Aligning with Emerging Sustainability Standards: Explore how to synchronize your CDP reporting with frameworks like ISSB S2 Climate Standard.

  • How to Improve Performance Outcomes: Improve your score by understanding how the new scoring guidelines work and the common pitfalls that keep companies 'stuck' with lower scores.

Don't miss this opportunity to gain expert guidance and position your organization for CDP success in 2025. Register Here

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/complimentary-webinar-cdp-disclosures-planning-tips-for-successf-1027291

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.