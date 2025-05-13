Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - Atmofizer Technologies Inc. (CSE: ATMO) (OTC Pink: ATMFF) ("Atmofizer") announces that Atmofizer, House of Doge Inc. and Doge Merger Sub, Inc. have mutually agreed to terminate the business combination agreement dated March 3, 2025 (the "Definitive Agreement") previously announced on March 3, 2025.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/252002

SOURCE: Atmofizer Technologies Inc.