Handy Beach Goods: The Fastest, Strongest Beach Shade Is Back in Stock - And It's Changing the Way America Does Beach Days

Superior sun and heat protection + unmatched wind-resistance in just 10 seconds

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Beach days should be relaxing. But ask anyone who's spent 15 minutes struggling with a floppy umbrella, and they'll tell you: most beach gear isn't built for real conditions. That changes now. Handy Beach Goods, a Florida-based startup, has just restocked its viral innovation - the Handy Beach Umbrella & Anchor System - designed to be the fastest, most secure shade setup on the market, delivering superior sun and heat protection plus unmatched wind resistance - all in just 10 seconds.

The fastest-to-set-up windproof beach umbrella - because no one has time to fight their shade

The Handy system goes from bag to anchored in under 10 seconds, with no tools, no digging, and no small parts to fumble with. Simply step, hammer, and relax. It's a game-changing upgrade for anyone who's tired of chasing runaway umbrellas or sweating through complicated setups.

Built for real wind - not just marketing promises

What sets Handy apart isn't just ease - it's performance. While most umbrellas tip or lift in strong gusts, Handy stays locked in thanks to its reinforced anchor system and vented canopy. It's one of the few products on the market that successfully passes the wind tunnel test per the new ASTM F3681 standard for wind safety, holding strong in winds up to 30 mph.

Serious sun protection you can trust

The canopy is made with 160g recycled RPET fabric - over 33% thicker than most umbrellas - and rated UPF 55 for advanced UV protection. A reflective silver lining bounces sunlight away and is designed to keep the shade up to 10°F cooler underneath. It's a noticeable difference that protects sensitive skin and improves comfort during long beach days.

Designed to last - season after season

Handy isn't another throwaway beach product. Its steel pole and fiberglass ribs resist bending and snapping, while the canopy fights fading, tearing, and stretching. From Florida heat to Pacific coast winds, Handy was built for real use in real conditions.

Sustainable + smart

Each canopy is made from recycled plastic bottles - about 80 per umbrella. Unlike cheap, virgin plastic umbrellas that quickly end up in landfills, Handy is built to last and designed with lower waste in mind.

Fast to pack, easy to carry

When it's time to go, tear-down is just as easy. Shake off the sand, zip it into its roomy carry bag, and you're done. No fighting with unwieldy parts or too-tight storage cases. It's the kind of gear that respects your time - and your back.

Made by beachgoers, for beachgoers

"I didn't set out to start a beach gear company," says Agnes, co-founder of Handy Beach Goods. "I just wanted a product I could set up by myself while keeping track of my kids. When I couldn't find it, we built it. Handy is fast, windproof, sun-safe, and designed for real life at the beach."

The Handy Beach Umbrella & Anchor System ( Beach Umbrellas with Anchor System - The World's Fastest Wind-Resistant Beach Shade Setup ) is available now at www.handybeachgoods.com

Disclaimer: While the Handy Beach Umbrella provides superior UV protection, no shade system offers 100% protection. Always use sunscreen, wear protective clothing, and follow the American Cancer Society's sun safety guidelines. Always follow instructions for proper setup to ensure maximum safety and performance.

