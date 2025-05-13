Anzeige
Wenn Rendite auf Sicherheit trifft: Warum Almonty Industries plötzlich jeder will!
ACCESS Newswire
13.05.2025 21:50 Uhr
Tomorrow Marks Major Tax-Exempt Deadline: ExpressExtension Helps Nonprofits File Form 8868 to Extend 990 Series Deadlines

Finanznachrichten News

Tax-exempt organizations can quickly file Form 8868 through ExpressExtension by May 15 to get an automatic six-month extension and avoid IRS penalties.

ROCK HILL, SC / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Tax-exempt organizations facing the May 15 IRS Form 990 deadline still have time to request an automatic extension by filing Form 8868.

ExpressExtension, an IRS-authorized e-file provider, offers a fast and reliable way to file Form 8868 online and receive an additional six months to file key returns such as Form 990, 990-EZ, 990-PF, and 1041-A.

Organizations that are not ready to file their original returns must submit an extension by midnight on May 15 to avoid penalties and maintain good standing with the IRS. While the extension grants more time to file, it does not extend the deadline to pay any taxes due.

Who Can File Form 8868?

  • Exempt organizations that need more time to file their Form 990, 990-EZ, or 990-T.

  • Private foundations that file Form 990-PF or 990-T.

  • Trustees of charitable trusts filing Form 1041-A

ExpressExtension: A Trusted Solution for IRS Extension E-Filing

ExpressExtension streamlines Form 8868 filing process, allowing tax-exempt organizations to complete and transmit extension requests in just minutes.

Key features include:

  • Quick, Guided Filing - A user-friendly platform to complete extensions with ease

  • Copy Data from Previous Returns - Speeds up the process by reducing manual entry

  • AI-Powered Help - On-screen assistance every step of the way

  • Live U.S.-Based Support - Available by phone, email, or chat

Exclusive Features Designed for Tax Professionals and High-Volume Filers

ExpressExtension offers exclusive pro features designed to meet the needs of tax professionals and high-volume filers.

  • Bulk Filing Capabilities: Tax professionals and other high-volume filers can save time by filing multiple extension requests simultaneously.

  • Flexible Data Import: ExpressExtension offers customizable Excel templates to upload a large volume of client filing data with minimal effort.

  • Efficient Client Management: A centralized dashboard helps tax professionals keep all client data organized and accessible.

  • Volume-Based Pricing: ExpressExtension offers volume-based pricing options that enable high-volume filers to save more as they file more forms.

To meet the May 15 deadline, tax-exempt filers are encouraged to submit Form 8868 electronically through ExpressExtension.com before tomorrow.

About ExpressExtension

ExpressExtension is the one-stop solution for IRS Tax Extensions. As an IRS-authorized, SOC-2 Certified e-file provider, ExpressExtension has been helping businesses, individuals, and non-profit organizations to obtain IRS extensions for over a decade. Supported forms include Form 7004, 4868, 8868, and 8809.

About SPAN Enterprises

Headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina, SPAN has been developing industry-leading software solutions for e-filing and business management tools for over a decade.

The SPAN Enterprises Portfolio of products includes TaxBandits, ACAwise, ExpressExtension, 123PayStubs, and TruckLogics.

Please direct all media inquiries to Caleb Flachman, Marketing Manager, at caleb@spanenterprises.com

SOURCE: ExpressExtension



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tomorrow-marks-major-tax-exempt-deadline-expressextension-helps-n-1027302

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
