Four abstracts presented at the European Congress on Obesity

Data indicate potential synergies of Allurion's swallowable Procedureless TM intragastric balloon (the "Allurion Balloon") and Virtual Care Suite (VCS) (together, the "Allurion Program") with normal dosing of GLP-1s, building upon previous data on the combination of the Allurion Program with low-dose GLP-1s

GLP-1s used in combination with the VCS lead to an average of 6.1% increase in lean body mass, indicating that maintaining muscle may be possible even at normal doses for GLP-1s with Allurion's AI-powered behavioral support

Allurion Balloon in combination with GLP-1s leads to an average of 21.2% reduction in body weight, potentially representing an option for patients with severe obesity seeking an alternative to bariatric surgery

2,000 patients using the Allurion Program without GLP-1s showed an average of 12.4% reduction in body weight with a 9.8% increase in muscle mass, underscoring the safety and effectiveness of the Allurion Balloon as a standalone therapy

Allurion Technologies, Inc. ("Allurion" or the "Company") (NYSE: ALUR), a pioneer in metabolically healthy weight loss, today announced the presentation of four abstracts at the European Congress on Obesity (ECO) taking place in Malaga, Spain, May 11-14, 2025. These studies highlight the transformative impact of the Allurion Balloon and the Virtual Care Suite (VCS)-the AI-powered digital platform that includes Coach Iris-on weight loss outcomes and lean body mass preservation.

In one study of 138 patients prescribed GLP-1s with normal dose escalation who used the VCS, patients increased lean body mass by an average of 6.1%, increased muscle mass by an average of 6.4%, and decreased fat mass by an average of 10.2% after four months of using the VCS, indicating that Allurion's AI-driven behavioral support may help patients maintain muscle, even at normal or high doses of GLP-1 therapy.

In another study of 60 patients who were treated with the Allurion Balloon and then semaglutide, patients achieved an average of 21.2% reduction in total body weight and improvements in metabolic parameters over a 10-month period. This combination therapy approach led to outcomes similar to those achieved with bariatric surgery.1

"The combination of the Allurion Program and semaglutide represents a significant advancement in weight loss," said Dr. Roberta Ienca, physician at Nuova Villa Claudia Clinic, Rome, Italy, who oversaw this study. "While using low doses of semaglutide in combination with the Allurion Program may be preferable in most patients, there is a role for using normal dosing and escalation schedules as well, especially in patients with severe obesity seeking an alternative to bariatric surgery. This innovative approach may also address the challenges of weight regain often seen with the use of GLP-1 medications alone, potentially providing a more sustainable path to achieving and maintaining a healthier weight."

Two other studies pertaining to the Allurion Program were also presented at ECO.

In one study, 43 patients prescribed GLP-1s who used the VCS achieved an average of 17.3% reduction in total body weight at nine months. Improved weight loss outcomes were observed in this study compared to the weight loss observed in US studies where the VCS was not used. Such other studies reported an average of 15.2% total body weight loss for patients prescribed tirzepatide and an average of 7.9% total body weight loss for patients prescribed semaglutide, each at 12 months2. These outcomes suggest that AI-driven interventions can play a crucial role in augmenting traditional treatment methods.

In another study, which was a large single-center experience of 2000 patients treated between 2017 and 2024 with the Allurion Program, patients achieved an average weight reduction of 12.4% after four months with an average of 9.8% increase in muscle mass after six months. These results demonstrate a potentially safe, effective, and scalable program for obesity clinics.

Details of the Presentations are as follows:

Title: Optimizing Body Composition and Lean Mass Preservation: The Value of AI-Powered Digital Platforms and Health Coaches for Patients on GLP-1 Medications

Presenter: Bill Nadeau, RD, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Allurion

Title: The New Era of Combination Weight Loss Treatments: The Swallowable Gastric Balloon Program and the Anti-Obesity Medication Semaglutide

Title: Enhancing Weight Loss Outcomes with GLP-1 Medications: The Role of AI-Powered Digital Platforms and Health Coaches

Presenter: Bill Nadeau, RD, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Allurion

Presenter: Roberta Ienca, MD, Weight Management Center, Nuova Villa Claudia Clinic, Rome, Italy

Title: Exceptional Outcomes and Safety Profile in the First 2,000 Patients Treated with the Allurion Balloon Program at a Single Spanish Bariatric Center

Presenter: Adelardo Caballero, MD, Instituto de Obesidad, Madrid, Spain

About Allurion

Allurion is a pioneer in metabolically healthy weight loss. The Allurion Program is a weight-loss platform that combines the Allurion Gastric Balloon, the world's first and only swallowable, ProcedurelessTM gastric balloon for weight loss, the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, including the Allurion Mobile App for consumers and Allurion Insights for healthcare providers featuring the Iris AI Platform, and the Allurion Connected Scale. The Allurion Virtual Care Suite is also available to providers separately from the Allurion Program to help customize, monitor, and manage weight-loss therapy for patients regardless of their treatment plan. The Allurion Gastric Balloon is an investigational device in the United States.

For more information about Allurion and the Allurion Virtual Care Suite, please visit www.allurion.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. federal and state securities laws. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "target," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions and include statements regarding the expected benefit of a combination approach of the Allurion Program and GLP-1 use for weight loss management, market acceptance of such new combined therapies, the uniqueness of Allurion's product and service offerings and other statements about future events that reflect the current beliefs and assumptions of Allurion's management based on information currently available to management and, as a result such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future results or developments to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to (i) the ability of Allurion to obtain regulatory approval for and successfully commercialize the Allurion Program, (ii) the timing of and results from its clinical studies and trials, including those involving a combination approach to weight loss treatment, (iii) the evolution of the markets in which Allurion competes and the increasing acceptance of GLP-1 drugs, (iv) the ability of Allurion to defend its intellectual property and satisfy regulatory requirements, (v) the impact of acts of war and terrorism, including the Russia-Ukraine war and Israel-Hamas war and political instability in general on Allurion's business, (vi) Allurion's expectations regarding its market opportunities, (vii) the outcome of any legal proceedings against Allurion, (viii) the risk of economic downturns and a Allurion's ability to respond to a changing regulatory landscape in the highly competitive industry in which it operates, and (ix) uncertainties related to market conditions and economic conditions in general, including tariffs, trade wars, recessions, interest rates and currency fluctuations. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on March 27, 2025 and Amendment No. 1 thereto filed on April 29, 2024, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed during fiscal 2024 and other documents filed by Allurion from time to time with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Allurion assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Allurion does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

____________________

1 van Rijswijk AS et al. Obes Surg. 2021;31(8):3833-3847.

2 Rodriguez et al. JAMA Intern Med. 2024;184(9):1056-1064.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250513764123/en/

Contacts:

Global Media and Investor Inquiries

investors@allurion.com