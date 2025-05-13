Bechtel to Lead Expansion of Saudi Arabia's King Salman International Airport

Bechtel signs Saudi airport deal during U.S. President's visit

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bechtel today signed an agreement with the King Salman International Airport Development Company to serve as the delivery partner for three new terminals at King Salman International Airport (KSIA) in Riyadh. Signed during President Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia, the agreement highlights growing U.S.-Saudi infrastructure ties and builds on Bechtel's experience delivering more than 300 projects in Saudi Arabia, including the recently opened Riyadh Metro.

The airport, expected to be the world's largest when it opens in the coming decade, is a pillar of Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 that will serve as an economic engine for Riyadh and the surrounding region.

"The King Salman International Airport is a landmark project that will reshape Riyadh and enhance the lives and communities it serves," saidDarren Mort, President of Bechtel's Infrastructure Business. "Bechtel's award-winning aviation team has delivered some of the world's largest and most complex airports, incorporating innovative and sustainable solutions. We look forward to partnering with the King Salman International Airport Development Company to bring their vision of a world-class passenger experience to life."

When completed, the KSIA will operate six parallel runways and handle an anticipated capacity of 185 million passengers and 3.5 million tons of cargo annually by 2050. The new terminals will support economic growth in Riyadh and the surrounding region, while enhancing global connectivity and delivering a world-class passenger experience.

Bechtel will work with the King Salman International Airport Development Company to manage delivery of a terminal for commercial carriers, Terminal 6 for low-cost carriers, and a new private aviation terminal with hangars. The project team will prioritize achieving LEED Platinum certification by integrating innovative sustainable practices into the design and construction of all three terminals. The terminals will absorb or replace all existing facilities of the King Khalid International Airport.

Bechtel is an industry-leading engineering, project management and construction management services firm that has delivered airport projects around the world, including Hamad International Airport in Qatar, Dubai International Airport in the United Arab Emirates, London City Airport in the U.K., and Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport in Australia.

Learn more about Bechtel's airport infrastructure business at bechtel.com.

About Bechtel

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction, and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers' objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs; grown economies; improved the resiliency of the world's infrastructure; increased access to energy, resources, and vital services; and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Energy; Infrastructure; Manufacturing & Technology; Mining & Metals; and Nuclear, Security & Environmental markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

Media Contact:

Luke Miller

lkmiller@bechtel.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686677/Darren_Mort_Marco_Mejia.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/326556/New_BECHTEL_LOGO.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bechtel-to-lead-expansion-of-saudi-arabias-king-salman-international-airport-302454475.html