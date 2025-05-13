Bath & Body Works Recognized for Donation Partnership With Good360

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works announces that the company has earned a Top Project of the Year from the Environment + Energy Leader Product and Project Awards for its donation partnership with Good360.

In recognition for its impactful product donation program with Good360, Bath & Body Works recently earned a Top Project of the Year award from the Environment + Energy Leader Product and Project Awards. This award recognizes projects making meaningful contributions to a more sustainable and responsible business landscape.

This year's judges selected Bath & Body Works for successfully diverting nearly half a million pounds of product from landfills while positively affecting the environment and communities. They also noted how the brand demonstrated how businesses can drive sustainable change through thoughtful, employee-driven solutions.

In 2023, Bath & Body Works partnered with Good360, an organization that connects communities in crisis with essential goods and helps companies responsibly redistribute excess inventory. The two launched a pilot donation program that took unsold items marked-out-of-stock from Bath & Body Works stores and donated them to communities in need.

Last year, Bath & Body works donated 1.3 million+ personal care and home fragrance items to Good360 for shelters, food banks and disaster recovery.

"This recognition is not just a celebration of our progress on our environmental impact; it's also an example of the good that can happen when we work together to shape a resilient and responsible future," says Jeff King, Group Vice President, Head of ESG at Bath & Body Works. "We're incredibly proud of all the good work we've been able to achieve through this partnership. None of this would've been possible without the cross-collaboration between our associates and our partners at Good360."

Bath & Body Works remains committed to sustainability and protecting the planet that provides resources used to make fragrances and products. It was also recently recognized by USA Today and Statista as one of America's Climate Leaders in 2025.

Read more about Bath & Body Works' philanthropic and sustainability efforts at bbwinc.com.

About the E+E Leader Product & Project Awards

For over a decade, the E+E Leader Product & Project Awards have recognized excellence in products, services, and corporate initiatives that drive energy and environmental improvements. Entries are evaluated using a rigorous five-point rating system by an independent panel of executive-level judges from leading organizations across various industries. To see this year's winners and learn more about our judges, visit eeleaderawards.com.

