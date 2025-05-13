Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - Jane Griffith, President, Griffith Group, and other members of the The LGBTQ+ Corporate Directors Canada Association, joined Dani Cohen, Head of Talent and Organizational Development, Human Resources, TMX Group, to close the market to recognize the International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT).





The LGBTQ+ Corporate Directors Canada Association is focused on bringing diversity to Canada's Corporate Governance World through an LGBTQ+ presence. The Association is the first and only organization of its kind to provide services, support and networking on behalf of LGBTQ+ existing and aspiring Board Members. The Association's Members include top-tier LGBTQ+ professionals with the skills and expertise to make a difference in the Boardroom.

The International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia and Transphobia (IDAHOBIT) which is celebrated on May 17, 2025, aims to coordinate international events that raise awareness of LGBT rights violations and promote the rights of LGBTQ+ individuals. The theme for 2025 is "The Power of Communities". This year's event aims to highlight the crucial role communities play in advocating for LGBTQ+ inclusion and equality.

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange