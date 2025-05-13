Red Deer, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - Gamehost Inc. (TSX: GH)

Management and Directors of Gamehost Inc. (the "Company") present results for the three months ended March 31, 2025 (the "Period" or "Quarter").

Operating revenue for the Quarter was up 3.3% to $21,222,300 ($20,547,200 - 2024). Earning before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") was up 7.5% to $8,514,100 ($7,920,700 - 2024). Earnings per share for the Quarter was $0.26 ($0.22 - 2024). All segments posted positive results for the Quarter, but hotels were a standout with double digit growth.

Regionally, results get better as we look from north to south in the province. Operating revenues were down 8.1% in Fort McMurray, mostly flat in Grande Prairie, and up 8.0% in Calgary. A 2.0% temporary lift in operators' share of electronic gaming device win from 15.0% to 17.0% remains in place to March 31, 2026. AGLC continues to evaluate the programs success at driving Cash Play.

During the Quarter, the Company repurchased 126,800 common shares for an aggregate $1,318,100, reduced debt by $2,066,300, invested $161,400 in capital improvements, and paid dividends of $3,150,100.

Consumers, already squeezed by higher interest rates and inflation, though both are improving, now have additional uncertainty to contend with. America's 'Liberation Day' tariffs were enacted on the Canadian and Alberta economies immediately following the end of the Quarter. In addition, we had a federal election which produced a result not favoured by the majority of Albertans. How any of this translates to Company operations is not presently clear. Notably, the USA administration has ignited a wave of nationalism with Canadians that has not been seen in decades. This is resulting in meaningful shifts in consumer behavior toward Canadian businesses, products and travel destinations. Furthermore, there has been a seismic shift in Canadian attitudes towards greater economic and energy independence from the USA which may result in nation building projects, previously thought unlikely.

Gamehost Inc. Financial Highlights Unaudited - Canadian dollars (thousands except per share figures)

three months ended March 31

2025 2024 % Chg.







Operating revenue $ 21,222.3 $ 20,547.2 3.3% Cost of sales Other (11,674.1 ) (11,628.8 ) Depreciation (805.5 ) (820.9 )

(12,479.6 ) (12,449.7 ) Gross profit 8,742.7 8,097.5 8.0%

Lease and other income 54.5 46.3

Administrative expenses Other (1,124.6 ) (1,100.7 ) Depreciation (206.4 ) (217.1 )

(1,331.0 ) (1,317.8 ) Profit from operating activities 7,466.2 6,826.0 9.4%

Gain on disposal of assets - 9.4 Net finance costs (451.2 ) (667.0 ) Profit before income tax 7,015.0 6,168.4

Income tax expense (1,619.4 ) (1,422.2 ) Profit and comprehensive profit 5,395.6 4,746.2 13.7%

Earnings per share Basic and fully diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.22 15.7%

Weighted average number of common shares outstanding Basic and fully diluted (x 000) 20,978.9 21,358.9

EBITDA $ 8,514.1 $ 7,920.7 7.5% EBITDA % 39.9% 38.4%



31-Mar-25 31-Dec-24 Cash $ 14,861.6 $ 14,393.6 Total assets $ 174,464.1 $ 175,838.4 Total debt $ 35,327.0 $ 37,393.2

Gamehost has declared a regular monthly cash dividend for the month of May 2025 of $0.05 (CDN) per common share which equates to $0.60 (CDN) per common share on an annualized basis. The dividend will be paid on June 13, 2025 to shareholders of record on May 31, 2025. This dividend is considered an "Eligible Dividend" and therefore, eligible for the enhanced gross-up and dividend tax credit available to Canadian shareholders.

This press release may contain certain "forward-looking information" or statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation and may contain words such as "anticipates", "believes", "could", "expects", "indicates", "plans", "withstand", "further" or other similar expressions that suggest future outcomes or events. Forward-looking information is based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions that were made by the Company in light of its historical trends and other factors. All information or statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking information including any statements that address expectations related to future economic outcomes or the Company's dividend. Forward-looking statements reflect reasonable assumptions made on the basis of management's current beliefs with information known by management at the time of writing. Many factors could cause actual results to differ from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Actual results may not be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

The Company has included non-International Financial Reporting Standards ("non-IFRS") measures in this press release. EBITDA, as defined by the Company, means earnings before interest and financing costs, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and foreign exchange gains or losses. The Company believes EBITDA is a useful measure because it provides information to management and investors about the Company's performance in generating operating cash flow to fund working capital needs, service debt obligations, fund future capital expenditures and support dividend policy. Readers are cautioned that non-IFRS measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and should not be taken as alternatives to net earnings measured in accordance with IFRS. The Company's method of calculating non-IFRS measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other reporting entities.

Gamehost is a corporation established under the laws of the Province of Alberta. The Company's operations are all located in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Operations of the Company include the Rivers Casino & Entertainment Centre in Ft. McMurray, the Great Northern Casino, Service Plus Inns & Suites and Encore Suites hotels as well as a strip mall all located in Grande Prairie and the Deerfoot Inn & Casino in S.E. Calgary.

These consolidated interim financial results include the accounts of Gamehost Inc. and its subsidiaries; however, they do not include all disclosures normally provided in consolidated interim financial statements and should be read in conjunction with the 2025 Q1 consolidated interim financial statements. Further, while the financial figures included in this announcement have been computed in accordance with IFRS applicable to annual periods, this announcement does not contain sufficient information to constitute an annual financial report and should be read in conjunction with the 2024 annual financial report for the twelve and three months ended December 31, 2024. This interim report will be filed in its entirety, along with historical financial reports on the Company's website at www.gamehost.ca and on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca along with the Company's other continuous disclosure documents, when they are available.

Gamehost common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol GH. For more information, contact:

