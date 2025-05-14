BUCHI Acquires Si-Ware Systems' NeoSpectra Platform to Establish a Fully Integrated Quality Assurance Ecosystem Based on NIR

BUCHI sets a new standard in material analysis, offering tailored solutions for quality assurance at key stages of the supply chain in food, feed, and chemicals industries

FLAWIL, CH / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / BÜCHI Labortechnik AG announces the acquisition of Si-Ware Systems' NeoSpectra platform, including Si-Ware Systems' handheld NIR analyzer and the NeoSpectra cloud-based software portal for data, device, and calibration model management. By combining Si-Ware Systems' field-ready solutions with BUCHI's high-end laboratory, at-line, and on-line Near-Infrared (NIR) analysis expertise, BUCHI now delivers an integrated ecosystem that enhances quality assurance and enables data-driven decisions across the supply chain, particularly in industries such as food, feed, and chemicals.

"With this strategic acquisition, BUCHI becomes the only provider to offer a fully integrated NIR ecosystem - including innovative handheld solutions - designed to meet the unique analytical needs at key stages of the supply chain in food, feed, and chemical industries" states Thomas Braunschweiler, CEO of BUCHI.

Whether at the sourcing stage, during production, or for final quality checks, BUCHI ensures instant, precise, and non-destructive analysis. By uniting all instruments under the interconnected open NeoSpectra software platform, stationary and portable solutions work together harmoniously, offering comprehensive functionality for diverse applications. In addition, the system allows seamless transfer of calibration models across devices and from different manufacturers.

"With this integration, BUCHI empowers users to maximize the utility of their NIR devices while maintaining consistency and transparency for all stakeholders across supply chains. We believe this will bring much bigger value to our customers." said Ruedi Hartmann, Director NIR Business at BUCHI.

The NeoSpectra Scanner - now introduced as BUCHI ProxiScout - plays a key role at the sourcing stage, acting as an in-field analyzer that immediately detects adulteration or variations in critical parameters such as moisture and protein content. This vital data is sent directly to procurement teams, enabling them to reject compromised batches and avoid unnecessary logistical and processing costs. Upon arrival at manufacturing facilities, additional BUCHI NIR instruments-such as ProxiMate, NIR-Online, and NIRFlex N-500- continue the analytical process at different production stages. Synchronizing all analytical data through the NeoSpectra Cloud Portal ensures that insights from each stage seamlessly inform decisions at subsequent steps, creating a cohesive quality assurance system.

"This is an important step in scaling the opportunities that Si-Ware Systems' MEMS NIR spectral sensors can enable. While NeoSpectra will now be part of BUCHI's portfolio, we are confident that it will continue to thrive under its stewardship. At Si-Ware Systems, we remain committed to our mission of pioneering new technologies that redefine industries." said Hisham Haddara, CEO of Si-Ware Systems.

BUCHI welcomes existing NeoSpectra customers and partners and remains committed to ensuring a seamless transition and continued support. The integration aims to maintain uninterrupted operations while expanding the value delivered through the combined NIR ecosystem.

BUCHI & Si-Ware Systems invite industry professionals to explore this transformative ecosystem through an exclusive webinar. Discover how BUCHI's NIR Ecosystem can elevate your quality assurance processes, ensure consistency, and redefine your approach to quality and innovation.



About BUCHI

For over 85 years, BUCHI has been a global leader in laboratory technology, serving research and development, quality control, and production across a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Eastern Switzerland, BUCHI operates R&D, manufacturing, sales, and service facilities around the world. Our innovative, high-quality products and solutions contribute significantly to the health and safety of people and the environment. By optimizing laboratory workflows, we deliver substantial added value to our customers-supporting their efforts in research, development, and quality assurance.

For more information, please find your nearest BUCHI office or distributor at www.buchi.com/en/support/buchi-worldwide.

About Si-Ware Systems

Si-Ware Systems is a global deep-tech innovation company that delivers ready-to-deploy products and custom-developed solutions that bridge the physical and digital worlds through an integrated stack of technologies that sense, process, and respond to the world around us. With core expertise spanning material sensing, inertial sensing, sensor fusion, and sensing control software, we combine our multidisciplinary strengths across MEMS, optics, embedded systems, AI, and software to deliver fully integrated, scalable solutions. We collaborate with customers across industries to bring impactful innovations to life, contributing to a future shaped by deeper understanding, better-connected systems, and continuous innovation.

For more information, visit website www.si-ware.com or contact: press@si-ware.com

