Firex21 Capital Expands into the U.S. Market, Aiming to Revolutionize Asset Management and Investment Strategy

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / Firex21 Capital, a London-based fintech leader in global asset management, proudly announces its official expansion into the United States. The firm aims to transform how Americans invest by offering institutional-grade financial tools to individuals and small institutions-breaking down long-standing barriers in traditional finance.
Founded in October 2020, Firex21 Capital has grown to serve over 100,000 investors globally, delivering stable financial growth and long-term wealth accumulation through its proprietary AstraQuant Intelligent Quantitative Trading System.
"We're entering the U.S. not just to compete-but to redefine what financial freedom can look like for everyone," said Oliver Hawthorne, co-founder of Firex21 Capital.
Innovation at the Core: AstraQuant Trading System
At the heart of Firex21's approach is AstraQuant-an AI-powered system that integrates big data, machine learning, and high-frequency algorithmic trading to:
Detect real-time market movements
Execute trades using predictive analytics
Offer personalized investment plans
Optimize asset allocation under changing conditions
By combining automation and data science, AstraQuant helps investors make faster, more informed, and more profitable decisions.
Strategic U.S. Entry and Global Collaboration
Firex21 Capital's U.S. market entry in 2025 marks a key step in the firm's global growth strategy. To support this move, the company is partnering with MavinEx Exchange of Australia, combining technical expertise and advisory strength to better serve American investors.
The U.S. division will deliver localized services while maintaining the firm's global perspective-tailoring strategies to the unique financial goals and market realities of American clients.
Financial Access for All: Breaking Barriers
Firex21 Capital is committed to democratizing finance by:
Offering ultra-low commission structures
Providing premium-level service regardless of investor asset size
Delivering institutional-grade tools to retail investors and small-to-mid-size institutions
"We're not just creating returns-we're creating access," said Hawthorne. "Fair finance should be a right, not a privilege."
Commitment to Social Responsibility and Sustainability
In addition to delivering market value, Firex21 Capital partners with U.S.-based nonprofits and foundations to support:
Financial education
Environmental initiatives
Community development
This reflects the firm's belief that finance should be a force for positive, long-term social change.
The Firex21 Community: Education Meets Empowerment
Firex21 fosters investor growth through its global Firex21 Community-an education and strategy hub offering:
Webinars hosted by co-founders Oliver Hawthorne and Theodore Ashcroft
Real-time market analysis and quant strategy breakdowns
Live trade learning for hands-on investing experience
A collaborative environment to build skills and confidence
The community ensures that every investor-regardless of experience-can understand and benefit from the AstraQuant system.
Looking Ahead: A New Chapter in U.S. Wealth Growth
With its expansion into the U.S., Firex21 Capital is poised to become a key player in American asset management. The firm is focused on:
Delivering quantitative investment solutions to U.S. households and retirement investors
Driving fintech innovation for a rapidly evolving market
Ensuring fair, transparent, and sustainable access to global financial growth
Why Investors Choose Firex21 Capital
Break Down Barriers - Ultra-low fees + elite service = financial equality
Quantitative Edge - Proprietary AI-driven AstraQuant system for smarter investing
Global Vision, Local Execution - Customised strategies for U.S. investors
Purpose Beyond Profit - Commitment to sustainability and financial literacy
Ready to Unlock Your Financial Freedom?
Join the thousands of investors already transforming their futures with Firex21 Capital.
Media Contact:
Firex21@firex21.com
1560 Broadway, Denver, CO 80202
SOURCE: Firex21 Capital
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/firex21-capital-expands-into-the-u.s.-market-aiming-to-revolutionize-1027430