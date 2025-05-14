Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2025) - This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues in connection with the acquisition of securities of Quebec Nickel Corp (CSE: QNI) (the "Issuer" or the "Company") by Mr. David Patterson ("Mr. Patterson" or the "Acquiror").

The Acquiror announces that on May 8, 2025, Mr. Patterson acquired 8,000 common shares in the public market at $0.12 per common share.

Immediately prior to the Purchase, Mr. Patterson was the legal beneficial owner of 1,370,800 common shares of the Issuer, representing approximately 10.13% of the then issued and outstanding common shares.

Immediately following the Purchase, Mr. Patterson was the legal and beneficial owner of 1,629,800 common shares, representing approximately 12.04% of the issued and outstanding common shares (being 13,534,420 common shares).

The Acquiror acquired the securities of the Company for investment purposes and may, depending on market and other conditions, increase, decrease or change his beneficial ownership over the common shares or other securities of the Company through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercises of convertible securities or otherwise.

A copy of the Early Warning Report filed under applicable securities laws is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). A copy of such report may also be obtained by contacting the Company at info@quebecnickel.com.

The name and address of the "Acquiror" filing the report is:

